Cheese and Yogurt May be Healthier Than Milk: Here’s Why

Eating cheese and yogurt may be a more beneficial form of dairy product than milk, suggest experts at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2018.

People who eat cheese are more likely to live longer, but drinking a lot of milk can slightly increase the risk of developing coronary heart disease and death.



‘Good news to all 'cheese lovers,' eating cheese and yogurt can improve your heart health and reduce death risk.’ A team of researchers led by cholesterol expert Maciej Banach of the Medical University of Lodz in Poland, collected data from studies of 636,726 people on a long-term scale of 15 years. Their findings suggested that not all dairy is equally beneficial when it comes to your heart health.



Individuals who eat more fermented dairy products such as cheese and yogurt are at a lower risk of developing heart disease and Type-2 diabetes.



Drinking milk seems to increase the risk of coronary heart disease by 4%, according to the study, but consuming yogurt and cheese does not appear to be associated with negative health outcomes.



"Public health officials should revise the guidelines on dairy consumption," said Banach.



