Cheese is a versatile ingredient which can add additional taste to your recipes.



Chef Ranveer Brar, who is also the brand ambassador of GO Cheese, Theo's head chef Gaurav Wadhwa and head chef of Mystery of Spice Anvesh share some quick and easy recipes:

Say Cheese: Delicious Evening Snack Recipes

‘Cheese is a dairy product which is produced in a wide range of flavors, textures, and forms by the coagulation of the milk protein casein. Cheese is one of the best ingredients for a tasty and healthy evening snack.’

10 to 15 fresh bread slices

Soft butter

Two cups tomatoes cut into small diced

One fourth teaspoon kalonji/ nigella seeds

5-6 basil leaves

One tablespoon garlic, chopped

One tablespoon jalapeno pepper, chopped

One tablespoon olive oil

Two tablespoon smoked paprika cheese spread

Two cups potato, boiled mashed

Three-four bread slices, soaked and mashed salt as required

One tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped

Four-five cheese chutney slices

Half cup thick maida batter

Half cup breadcrumb

Two large white onions

Three-four slices peri peri cheese slices

One teaspoon red chili powder

One teaspoon salt

One cup refined flour

Half cup corn flour

One cup breadcrumbs

Half litre Oil, for frying

One ball fresh mozzarella

Four slices white bread, crusts trimmed

Two large eggs, beaten, or more as needed

One and a half teaspoon minced garlic

One heaping teaspoon minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

Salt and pepper

Plain bread crumbs, as needed

Olive oil, for frying

Two cups of cheddar cheese, finely shredded

Three-four cups of mozzarella, finely shredded

Three-four cups of Parmesan, finely shredded

Three jalapeno peppers, diced

Two eggs

One teaspoon baking powder

One third cup of plain flour

One teaspoon salt

Oil for frying

Onion sauce or sweet chili sauce

For the tartlet cases, remove the crust from the slices. Roll each slice with a rolling pin. Press the rolled slices into the cavities of a muffin tray which is lightly greased with butter. Brush with melted butter and bake in a hot oven at 230 degree Celsius for 8- 10 minutes or until crisp.For the filling, heat olive oil in the frying pan and add kalongi, chopped garlic and saute until garlic turns light brown. Now add tomatoes and basil. Cook until tomatoes turns soft. Adjust seasoning and add jalapeno pepper.Now, put a little filling in each tartlet case. Sprinkle a little cheese spread over it. Top with some basil leaves and serve hot.In a mixing bowl add potato mashed, soaked bread slices, salt, and coriander leaves. Mix well. Now make long pattie and stuff it with one cheese slice. Make six-seven like the same. Keep them in the freezer for one hour. Now, remove all the patties from the freezer and first coat them into maida batter and then roll them into breadcrumbs. Deep fry patties into hot oil until turn golden brown. Remove on absorbent paper. Serve immediately.Peel and cut onions into one-centimeter rings, then separate the rings. Cut four even strips of cheese slices. Marinate the onion rings with little oil, salt, and chili powder. Place the smaller onion ring in the middle of a larger one. Fill the gap between the rings with the strips of cheese.Now repeat the same for the remaining onion rings and freeze them for an hour. Now for the tempura batter, mix the refined flour, and corn flour add water and form a lump free batter. Heat oil in a pan over high flame. Take out the rings and dip them in tempura batter. Coat them in breadcrumbs. Once the oil gets hot, fry the rings for two minutes or until golden brown. Remove on a paper towel to drain out the excess oil.Do not fry for too long as the cheese may ooze out.Cut the mozzarella into enough 1/4-inch thick slices to cover two slices of the bread. Reserve the remaining mozzarella for another use. Top the cheese with the remaining two slices of bread, to make two sandwiches, and press down to compact.In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, garlic, and parsley and season with salt and pepper. Put the breadcrumbs on a plate. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, pour the oil into a depth of 1/4-inch. When the oil is hot, dip each sandwich into the egg mixture, dredge in the bread crumbs, and fry, turning once, until crisp and the cheese has melted. Cut each sandwich in half and serve, while still hot, with the marinara sauce on the side for dipping.To make the balls, combine cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese with two lightly beaten eggs, plain flour, jalapeno peppers and baking powder in a large bowl.Stir until the mixture comes together, pressing it together if needed. Measure each ball as a scant one tablespoon of the mixture (don't make them too big because they'll puff on cooking) and roll into balls.Deep-fry cheese balls in hot oil, until they turn golden brown. Drain on paper towel. Serve with homemade salsa.Source: IANS