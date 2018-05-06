medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Say Cheese: Delicious Evening Snack Recipes

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 5, 2018 at 11:23 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cheese is a versatile ingredient which can add additional taste to your recipes.

Chef Ranveer Brar, who is also the brand ambassador of GO Cheese, Theo's head chef Gaurav Wadhwa and head chef of Mystery of Spice Anvesh share some quick and easy recipes:
Say Cheese: Delicious Evening Snack Recipes
Say Cheese: Delicious Evening Snack Recipes

Cheese Tomato Chutney Bread Tart

Ingredients
For the tart
  • 10 to 15 fresh bread slices
  • Soft butter
For filling
  • Two cups tomatoes cut into small diced
  • One fourth teaspoon kalonji/ nigella seeds
  • 5-6 basil leaves
  • One tablespoon garlic, chopped
  • One tablespoon jalapeno pepper, chopped
  • One tablespoon olive oil
  • Two tablespoon smoked paprika cheese spread

Method: For the tartlet cases, remove the crust from the slices. Roll each slice with a rolling pin. Press the rolled slices into the cavities of a muffin tray which is lightly greased with butter. Brush with melted butter and bake in a hot oven at 230 degree Celsius for 8- 10 minutes or until crisp.

For the filling, heat olive oil in the frying pan and add kalongi, chopped garlic and saute until garlic turns light brown. Now add tomatoes and basil. Cook until tomatoes turns soft. Adjust seasoning and add jalapeno pepper.

Now, put a little filling in each tartlet case. Sprinkle a little cheese spread over it. Top with some basil leaves and serve hot.

Chutney Cheese Potato Sticks

Ingredients
  • Two cups potato, boiled mashed
  • Three-four bread slices, soaked and mashed salt as required
  • One tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped
  • Four-five cheese chutney slices
For binding
  • Half cup thick maida batter
  • Half cup breadcrumb

Method: In a mixing bowl add potato mashed, soaked bread slices, salt, and coriander leaves. Mix well. Now make long pattie and stuff it with one cheese slice. Make six-seven like the same. Keep them in the freezer for one hour. Now, remove all the patties from the freezer and first coat them into maida batter and then roll them into breadcrumbs. Deep fry patties into hot oil until turn golden brown. Remove on absorbent paper. Serve immediately.

Masala Onion Cheese Rings

Ingredients
  • Two large white onions
  • Three-four slices peri peri cheese slices
  • One teaspoon red chili powder
  • One teaspoon salt
For coating
  • One cup refined flour
  • Half cup corn flour
  • One cup breadcrumbs
  • Half litre Oil, for frying

Method: Peel and cut onions into one-centimeter rings, then separate the rings. Cut four even strips of cheese slices. Marinate the onion rings with little oil, salt, and chili powder. Place the smaller onion ring in the middle of a larger one. Fill the gap between the rings with the strips of cheese.

Now repeat the same for the remaining onion rings and freeze them for an hour. Now for the tempura batter, mix the refined flour, and corn flour add water and form a lump free batter. Heat oil in a pan over high flame. Take out the rings and dip them in tempura batter. Coat them in breadcrumbs. Once the oil gets hot, fry the rings for two minutes or until golden brown. Remove on a paper towel to drain out the excess oil.
Note: Do not fry for too long as the cheese may ooze out.

Mozzarella Caroza

Ingredients
  • One ball fresh mozzarella
  • Four slices white bread, crusts trimmed
  • Two large eggs, beaten, or more as needed
  • One and a half teaspoon minced garlic
  • One heaping teaspoon minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • Salt and pepper
  • Plain bread crumbs, as needed
  • Olive oil, for frying

Method: Cut the mozzarella into enough 1/4-inch thick slices to cover two slices of the bread. Reserve the remaining mozzarella for another use. Top the cheese with the remaining two slices of bread, to make two sandwiches, and press down to compact.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, garlic, and parsley and season with salt and pepper. Put the breadcrumbs on a plate. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, pour the oil into a depth of 1/4-inch. When the oil is hot, dip each sandwich into the egg mixture, dredge in the bread crumbs, and fry, turning once, until crisp and the cheese has melted. Cut each sandwich in half and serve, while still hot, with the marinara sauce on the side for dipping.

Cheese Balls

Ingredients
  • Two cups of cheddar cheese, finely shredded
  • Three-four cups of mozzarella, finely shredded
  • Three-four cups of Parmesan, finely shredded
  • Three jalapeno peppers, diced
  • Two eggs
  • One teaspoon baking powder
  • One third cup of plain flour
  • One teaspoon salt
  • Oil for frying
  • Onion sauce or sweet chili sauce

Method: To make the balls, combine cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese with two lightly beaten eggs, plain flour, jalapeno peppers and baking powder in a large bowl.

Stir until the mixture comes together, pressing it together if needed. Measure each ball as a scant one tablespoon of the mixture (don't make them too big because they'll puff on cooking) and roll into balls.

Deep-fry cheese balls in hot oil, until they turn golden brown. Drain on paper towel. Serve with homemade salsa.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Pick The Right Cheese

Pick The Right Cheese

Cheese is a good source of calcium and protein. A small cube of it can be an apt high protein snack option.

Intake Of Regular-Fat Cheese Shown To Protect The Heart By Increasing Level Of 'Good' Cholesterol

Intake Of Regular-Fat Cheese Shown To Protect The Heart By Increasing Level Of 'Good' Cholesterol

High intake of regular-fat cheese does not affect LDL cholesterol or risk markers of the metabolic syndrome.

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Healthy Snacks - Quick and Easy Recipes

Healthy snacks are light, nutritious and satisfying foods that ease our craving for some food between meals. Read more to know about healthy snacks for kids and weight loss.

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking

Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.

Healthy Comfort Foods

Healthy Comfort Foods

Comfort foods can be based on habits or the unfamiliar; convenience or exploration. Healthy makeover for comfort food helps to de-stress and to celebrate joy.

More News on:

Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking Healthy Comfort Foods 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome is a systemic complication of fertility treatment with hormones ...

 Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag tablets for oral use were approved by the FDA in May 21, 2018 for treating ...

 Twenty One of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Twenty One of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...