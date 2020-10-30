Chagas Disease: Stronger Treatments, Less Frequent Drug Doses Could be Key to Cure

"In this system, we can see what a single dose of drug does," said Rick Tarleton, Regents' Professor in UGA's department of cellular biology. "Does it make sense to give a drug twice daily when the remaining dormant parasites are insensitive to it?"The investigators found that giving as little as two-and-a-half times the typical daily dose of benznidazole, once per week for 30 weeks, completely cleared the infection, whereas giving the standard daily dose once a week for a longer period did not."Current human trials are only looking at giving lower doses over a shorter time period, which is the exact opposite of what we show works," said Tarleton.Since Tarleton's team worked with a mouse model, how this change in treatment regimen will translate in humans is yet unknown, as are any potential side effects of the higher doses. Adverse reactions already are a problem with current treatments; the hope is that side effects from a less frequent dosage would be more tolerable.Assessing the success of treatments in Chagas disease is a significant challenge. Tissue samples from infected organisms might not be representative of the entire organ or animal since low numbers of persistent, dormant parasites can be difficult to detect. Therefore, Tarleton's group used light-sheet fluorescence microscopy to view intact whole organs from infected mice."With light-sheet fluorescence microscopy, you have a broad view of potentially any tissue in the mouse that allows for dependable assessment of parasite load and persistence," said Tarleton. "It gives you an incredible view of the infection."Using this technology, they learned something new about the dormant parasites: Some were still susceptible to drug treatment. This provides hope that new drug therapies could be developed to target these parasites."Discovery of new drugs should continue," Tarleton said. "We still need better drugs."Co-led by assistant research scientist Juan Bustamante and research professional Fernando Sanchez in Tarleton's research group.Source: Newswise