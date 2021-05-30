by Colleen Fleiss on  May 30, 2021 at 9:31 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

CDC Says US on Track for July 4 Vaccination Target
By 4th July, the United States is on track to reach a target calling for 70% of adults to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New CDC data released on Saturday indicates that more that half of all adults in the US, or more than 51 per cent, are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, marking another milestone in the country's pandemic recovery, reports dpa news agency.

Some 167.2 million people 18 years or older have received at least one dose, according to the CDC data.


President Joe Biden set a goal earlier this month of hitting the first milestone by July 4, when Independence Day is celebrated.

The target was expected to be reached hit, with the number standing at 61 per cent more than a month out.

Still, the pace of vaccinations varies across the country, with the north-east and west coast among the regions with the highest take up while the south has moved more slowly.

Three vaccines are in use in the US: the two manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, which are administered in two doses, as well as the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

This month, US authorities extended the authorization of Pfizer/BioNTech's shot to children as young as 12.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
COVID Vaccine Covaxin Trials on Children Likely from Next Month
Bharat Biotech may commence the pediatric trials of its COVID vaccine Covaxin from June, a senior company official said.
READ MORE
Ultrasensitive Blood Test Verifies COVID Vaccine Efficacy
mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 could trigger a stronger immune response and an additional boost in antibody levels can be achieved after the second dose.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTraveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!