by Colleen Fleiss on  May 30, 2021 at 9:18 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Antibody Cocktail Treatment Used for COVID Patient
In Punjab, the new 'antibody cocktail' therapy was administered to a 72-year-old COVID positive patient who is a diabetic with chronic kidney disease.

Administered one dose of the cocktail intravenously, the patient is reportedly stable post infusion, said the Fortis Hospital.

It can also be administered to those suffering from an immuno-compromising condition or those with weakened immunity on account of immune suppressive treatment.


Dr Zafar Ahmed, Senior Consultant - Critical Care, Pulmonology and Chest and Sleep Medicine in Fortis Hospital, said like antibodies, which are proteins generated by the body to fight disease, monoclonal antibodies are "artificially created in the lab".

In this cocktail, Casirivimab and Imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies that specifically block the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, thereby preventing the coronavirus attachment and entry into human cells.

As much as 600 grams of each are mixed forming the cocktail. This is another very important step that has been taken by the medical community to effectively combat the pandemic and help people recover faster.

Fortis on Saturday announced that two doses of Roche India's antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) distributed by Cipla Ltd is available for administration to patients with mild and moderate Covid-19 infection.

Launched on May 24 in India by Roche India, the antibody cocktail has received emergency use authorization from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Poll Shows Only 6% Report Major Side Effects After COVID Vaccination
Only 6% of vaccinated candidates reported severe side-effects or sickness after being administered the COVID vaccines, revealed poll results.
READ MORE
Every 10th Household in India Report Active COVID Case, Say Sources
In India every 10th household is right now reporting an active case within immediate family members, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid Tracker.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen