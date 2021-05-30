by Colleen Fleiss on  May 30, 2021 at 9:37 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in India: 1.65 Lakh Cases Reported, Lowest Since April 12
In India, in the last 24 hours, less than 2 lakh coronavirus cases have been recorded. In the same time span, 3,460 patients succumbed to the coronavirus, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

This is for the fourth time since April 12 that India has recorded less than two lakh cases of Covid. On May 25, India had recorded 1.96 lakh cases of Covid, 1,86,364 cases on May 28 and 1,73,790 cases on May 29.

The fatalities have also remained below 4,000 for four consecutive days.


According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,76,309 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,54,54,320 from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 21,20,66,614 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 30,35,749 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 34,31,83,748 samples have been tested up to May 29 for Covid-19. Of these 20,63,839 samples were tested on Saturday.

In the last 19 days, India has recorded over 70,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to the coronavirus infections, thus becoming world's third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths.

India registered record deaths due to Covid exactly a week ago with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
New Antibody Cocktail Treatment Used for COVID Patient
In Punjab, the new 'antibody cocktail' therapy was administered to a 72-year-old COVID positive patient who is a diabetic with chronic kidney disease.
READ MORE
Poll Shows Only 6% Report Major Side Effects After COVID Vaccination
Only 6% of vaccinated candidates reported severe side-effects or sickness after being administered the COVID vaccines, revealed poll results.
READ MORE
CM Bala Seva Scheme to Help COVID Orphan Children Launched
Karnataka Chief Minister launched 'Chief Minister's Bala Seva Scheme' for the welfare of children orphaned due to COVID-19, including monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 for guardians of such children.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake