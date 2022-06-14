About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Cat-to-human COVID-19 Transmission is Likely to Occur

by Dr. Jayashree on June 14, 2022 at 12:08 AM
Cat-to-human COVID-19 Transmission is Likely to Occur

A veterinarian in Thailand is likely contracted coronavirus from an infected pet cat last year. It is the first documented case of suspected cat-to-human transmission, although experts stress that the risk of cats infecting humans with the virus remains low overall.

Can COVID-19 Transmit From Pet Animals To Human?

Cats are far more likely to catch the virus from people than to transmit it to them. But the case is a reminder that people who are infected with the virus should take precautions around their pets — and that veterinarians and shelter workers who may come into contact with infected animals should do the same.

Previous research has shown that pet owners can infect their cats and that, in certain conditions, cats can transmit the virus to each other.







Advertisement


But it has been difficult to prove that cat-to-human transmission happens in natural settings. (Mink, hamsters, and deer have been reported to spread the virus to humans.)

The new paper that appeared in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, which is published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes a strong case for cat-to-human transmission.

Catching The Spread Of COVID-19 From Pet Cat

A father and son in Bangkok developed symptoms of COVID-19 and subsequently tested positive for the virus. Because of a shortage of hospital beds in Bangkok, the two men were transported to a hospital in Songkhla, a province in southern Thailand, via a 20-hour ambulance ride. For unclear reasons, they brought their pet cat.






Advertisement

When the men were admitted to the hospital, the cat was sent to a veterinary hospital for an exam. Although the cat appeared to be healthy, the veterinarian, a 32-year-old woman, collected nasal and rectal swabs, which tested positive for the virus.

While the veterinarian was swabbing the cat's nose, the animal sneezed in her face. (The veterinarian was wearing gloves and a mask during the exam, but no face shield or eye protection).

Later, the veterinarian developed COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever and a cough. Shortly thereafter, she tested positive for the virus.

P.C.R. testing suggests that the cat had a high viral load at the time of its veterinary exam. None of the veterinarian's close contacts are known to have had COVID-19 at the time, and she had no prior encounters with the pet's owners, adding support to the theory that the cat was the source of the veterinarian's infection.

The C.D.C. recommends that people who are infected with the virus avoid contact with their pets. If you're trying to stay away from people because you're potentially infectious, just try to stay away from animals at the same time.



Source: Medindia
