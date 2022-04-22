About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Cardiovascular Risk Factors Linked to Increased Dementia Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on April 22, 2022 at 10:15 PM
Cardiovascular Risk Factors Linked to Increased Dementia Risk

People who accumulate heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and smoking are at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or vascular dementia. The research is published in Neurology the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

"Our study suggests that having an accelerated risk of cardiovascular disease, quickly accumulating more risk factors like high blood pressure and obesity, is predictive of dementia risk and associated with the emergence of memory decline," said study author Bryn Farnsworth von Cederwald, PhD, of Umeå University in Sweden. "As a result, earlier interventions with people who have accelerated cardiovascular risks could be an effective way to help prevent further memory decline in the future."

Advertisement


The study looked at 1,244 people with an average age of 55 who were considered healthy in terms of cardiovascular health and memory skills at the start of the study. Participants were given memory tests, health examinations, and completed lifestyle questionnaires every five years for up to 25 years.

Of all participants, 78 people, or 6%, developed Alzheimer's disease dementia during the study and 39 people, or 3%, developed dementia from vascular disease.
Advertisement

Cardiovascular disease risk was determined by using the Framingham Risk Score which predicts the 10-year risk of a cardiovascular event. It looks at factors including a person's age, sex, body mass index (BMI), blood pressure and whether they smoke or have diabetes. Participants started the study with an average 10-year risk between 17% and 23%.

Researchers determined who had an accelerated cardiovascular disease risk by comparing participants to the average progression of cardiovascular disease risk.

People in the study with stable cardiovascular disease risk had an average 20% risk of a cardiovascular event over 10 years throughout the study, while those with a moderate increased risk went from 17% to 38% over the course of the study and those with an accelerated risk went from a 23% to 62% increased risk by the end of the study.

Researchers determined that when compared to people with a stable cardiovascular disease risk, people with an accelerated cardiovascular disease risk had a three to six times greater chance of developing Alzheimer's disease dementia and a three to four times greater risk of developing vascular dementia. They also had up to a 1.4 times greater risk of memory decline in middle age.

"Several risk factors were elevated in people with an accelerated risk, indicating that such acceleration may come from an accumulation of damage from a combination of risk factors over time," said Farnsworth von Cederwald. "Therefore, it is important to determine and address all risk factors in each person, such as reducing high blood pressure, stopping smoking and lowering BMI, rather than just address individual risk factors in an effort to prevent or slow dementia."

A limitation of the study was the inability to determine whether the decline leading to dementia is initiated by an accelerated cardiovascular disease risk. Farnsworth von Cederwald said it cannot be ruled out that other factors may also contribute, so more research is needed.

The study was funded by the Swedish Brain Foundation, Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, and Swedish Foundation for Humanities and Social Sciences.

Learn more about dementia at BrainandLife.org, home of the American Academy of Neurology's free patient and caregiver magazine focused on the intersection of neurologic disease and brain health. Follow Brain & Life® on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

When posting to social media channels about this research, we encourage you to use the hashtags #Neurology and #AANscience.

The American Academy of Neurology is the world's largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 38,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care. A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system such as Alzheimer's disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.

Source: Eurekalert
