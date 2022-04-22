Cardiovascular Risk Factors Linked to Increased Dementia Risk

Advertisement

Of all participants, 78 people, or 6%, developed Alzheimer's disease dementia during the study and 39 people, or 3%, developed dementia from vascular disease.Cardiovascular disease risk was determined by using the Framingham Risk Score which predicts the 10-year risk of a cardiovascular event. It looks at factors including a person's age, sex, body mass index (BMI), blood pressure and whether they smoke or have diabetes. Participants started the study with an average 10-year risk between 17% and 23%.Researchers determined who had an accelerated cardiovascular disease risk by comparing participants to the average progression of cardiovascular disease risk.People in the study with stable cardiovascular disease risk had an average 20% risk of a cardiovascular event over 10 years throughout the study, while those with a moderate increased risk went from 17% to 38% over the course of the study and those with an accelerated risk went from a 23% to 62% increased risk by the end of the study.Researchers determined that when compared to people with a stable cardiovascular disease risk, people with an accelerated cardiovascular disease risk had a three to six times greater chance of developing Alzheimer's disease dementia and a three to four times greater risk of developing vascular dementia. They also had up to a 1.4 times greater risk of memory decline in middle age."Several risk factors were elevated in people with an accelerated risk, indicating that such acceleration may come from an accumulation of damage from a combination of risk factors over time," said Farnsworth von Cederwald. "Therefore, it is important to determine and address all risk factors in each person, such as reducing high blood pressure, stopping smoking and lowering BMI, rather than just address individual risk factors in an effort to prevent or slow dementia."A limitation of the study was the inability to determine whether the decline leading to dementia is initiated by an accelerated cardiovascular disease risk. Farnsworth von Cederwald said it cannot be ruled out that other factors may also contribute, so more research is needed.The study was funded by the Swedish Brain Foundation, Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, and Swedish Foundation for Humanities and Social Sciences.Learn more about dementia at BrainandLife.org, home of the American Academy of Neurology's free patient and caregiver magazine focused on the intersection of neurologic disease and brain health. Follow Brain & Life® on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.When posting to social media channels about this research, we encourage you to use the hashtags #Neurology and #AANscience.The American Academy of Neurology is the world's largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 38,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care. A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system such as Alzheimer's disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson's disease and epilepsy.Source: Eurekalert