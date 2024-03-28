Canadian sea buckthorn berries are highlighted as a promising antioxidant-rich superfood with potential health benefits for managing diabetes and obesity, as per a study published in SCI’s Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). The study, which was carried out by researchers at the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada and led by Professor Fereidoon Shahidi, outlines the unique nutritional profile of sea buckthorn berries grown in Canada and highlights their commercial potential as a bioactive-loaded superfood.
‘Did You Know? The antioxidant capacity of foods is often measured using the Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) assay, which helps quantify the ability of foods to neutralize free radicals and is used to compare the antioxidant levels of different foods. #antioxidant #seabuckthorn #superfood #diabetes ’Sea buckthorn is a deciduous, thorny plant found along the coasts of northwestern Europe as well as temperate regions of central Asia. Its berries and leaves are widely used for their nutritional, pharmaceutical, and functional properties – sea buckthorn oil is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins E, B, and A, and polyphenols.
In Canada, the plant was introduced in the early 2000s following research by governmental agencies on the crop's commercial potential.
As Renan Danielski, a PhD student at the University of Newfoundland and author of the study explains, ‘Sea buckthorn is a unique crop with vast potential for utilisation. Popular in Asia and North-Western Europe, there is an opportunity to replicate this success in North America by leveraging the unique qualities of locally grown varieties.’
Canadian Sea Buckthorn Berries as Antioxidant SuperfoodMotivated by the experimental status and limited commercialization of sea buckthorn in North America, the researchers set out to characterize the unique composition of polyphenols, a class of compounds with antioxidative properties, in Canadian cultivars.
‘Understanding how our cultivar compares globally can help communicate the benefits to consumers and establish a market presence,’ notes Fereidoon Shahidi, Professor of Biochemistry at Memorial University of Newfoundland and corresponding author of the study.
The study's findings highlight the presence of key polyphenolic compounds in sea buckthorn pomace and seeds, each boasting potential health benefits ranging from cardiovascular protection to anti-inflammatory properties.
Moreover, the sea buckthorn extracts demonstrated promising in vitro antidiabetic and anti-obesity potential, paving the way for further investigation into their mechanisms and potential therapeutic applications.
The findings of this study pave the way for harnessing sea buckthorn berries as a valuable source of natural antioxidants in North America.
As consumer interest in functional foods and “nutraceuticals” continues to grow, sea buckthorn presents itself as a sustainable and health-enhancing option.
