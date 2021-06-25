by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 25, 2021 at 6:37 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Can Your Kid Develop Hypertension from Sleep Apnea?
Sleep apnea is a critical disorder that affects people of all ages. Researchers now discovered that this sleep disorder in children could harm them in the long run.

A new study funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) revealed that children experiencing sleep apnea might develop hypertension in their adolescence. High blood pressure is a health condition of concern as it makes one vulnerable to additional health issues like heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

Fernandez-Mendoza, an associate professor at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, insisted, "Sleep apnea and its risk factors should be screened for, monitored, and targeted early in life to prevent future cardiovascular disease."


Monitoring the sleep disorder

At the start of this study, the researchers enrolled 700 children aged 5 to 12 years and monitored them in a sleep lab. Then they conducted a follow-up study after about seven years with 421 participants in their adolescent period.

All the data analyses were completed during 2020. The team used polysomnography, a classical sleep type of sleep test, to assess the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) score of the participants. Further, they measured blood pressure levels and monitored body fat ranges.

Risk of hypertension

On analyzing various parameters, the team found that about 12% of the children under observation had sleep apnea. The outcomes from the analyses of these children revealed that they were nearly three times more vulnerable to develop hypertension when compared to the ones who never had that sleep disorder.

Further data analyses showed that these teens were also more likely to develop orthostatic hypertension, a condition in which blood pressure increases once when an individual takes an upright posture like standing.

"There is limited data on either the short- or long-term impact on cardiovascular risk in this (pediatric) population. The new findings address this knowledge gap and raise awareness of sleep-disordered breathing in children as a public health problem," said Dr.Marishka Brown, director of the NHLBI's National Center on Sleep Disorders Research.

Mild pediatric sleep apnea can be treated if diagnosed earlier. In some cases, surgical removal of tonsils and large adenoids might be recommended.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Sleep Apnea Linked With Higher Levels Of Inflammation
Inflammation, thought of as a symptom of sleep apnea could precede the disorder and potentially open the door for novel ways of treating sleep apnea.
READ MORE
Snoring in Children Linked to Brain Changes
Children who snore with loud noise at least three nights per week are more likely to developbehavioral problems and learning disabilities.
READ MORE
Hypertension: Regular Exercise Helps Control Blood Pressure Rise
Engaging in regular exercise is a safe approach for people living in relatively polluted regions. Air pollution increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases and death. Regular physical activity outweighs the ill effect of air pollution.
READ MORE
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this sleepiness could be obstructive sleep apnea. Test your knowledge on obstructive sleep apnea by taking this quiz. ...
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.
READ MORE
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
READ MORE
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

High Blood PressureSnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenHeight and Weight-KidsSleepInsomnia