About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Wearable Technology Predict the Negative Effects of Drinking?

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 1, 2022 at 11:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Wearable Technology Predict the Negative Effects of Drinking?

The question "How much have you had to drink?" may be simple, but not always easy to answer. Although there are general guidelines about responsible alcohol consumption, a person's level of intoxication depends not only on the number of drinks they consume but also on the alcohol content of those drinks and other factors.

Researchers in Penn State's Department of Biobehavioral Health, Penn State demonstrated how wearable sensors can augment researchers' understanding of when drinking will lead to negative effects. The researchers measured intoxication with an ankle bracelet that can detect alcohol concentration from imperceptible amounts of sweat. This research was reported in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.

Advertisement


The research was led by Michael Russell, assistant professor of biobehavioral health.

"Understanding how much alcohol you have consumed is nuanced," Russell said. "For example, if Person A drinks a 16-ounce pint of craft beer with a 10% alcohol content, Person B drinks a 12-ounce can of light beer with a 4% alcohol content, and Person C drinks a large mixed drink made with several types of liquor, how many drinks have they all had? What if Person A weighs 110 pounds, Person B 220 pounds, and Person C 185 pounds? Does the answer change?"
Advertisement

"By using wearable technology to predict alcohol-related consequences — which range from automobile accidents to hangovers to missing work to sexual assault and beyond — we can begin to prevent alcohol-related consequences. Our research shows that wearable sensors can be used to help people understand when their drinking is becoming risky."

Measuring Intoxication Through the Skin

Concentrations of alcohol can be measured by transdermal alcohol concentration sensors through the skin. They provide more data than periodic breathalyzer results or self-reported drinking measurements. Sensors can record a person's peak intoxication level, the rate at which someone becomes intoxicated, and how much alcohol was in their system and for how long.

To measure intoxication, transdermal sensors are less cumbersome than the other available methods. Breathalyzers and blood sample analyses require active cooperation of the measured person and may be intrusive. However, transdermal sensors are passive and unobstructed, requiring no input from the wearer.

The blood content of a person's alcohol content can be assessed on the skin because 1% of the alcohol consumed is excreted in sweat. The concentration of alcohol in sweat is similar to the concentration in blood. This makes transdermal sensors a good alternative for measuring the level of alcohol in the blood, for which blood must be drawn.

Alcohol is eliminated more slowly in sweating than in breathing. The amount of alcohol in a person's breath is almost identical to the amount of alcohol content in their blood, although the amount of alcohol in sweat is slightly low at any given point in time. Breathalyzers and transdermal sensors have different applications.

Breathalyzers provide a more accurate instantaneous reading of someone's intoxication during a traffic stop. Transdermal sensors, on the other hand, provide a more nuanced understanding of a person's entire drinking event. Breathalyzers do not capture how much a person drank, how quickly they drank, and how long alcohol remained in their body, but the other method captures them all.

When Three Drinks are not the Same as Three Drinks

This study also demonstrated a finding about intoxication that was very intuitive: when a person becomes intoxicated by consuming the same amount of alcohol on two different days, that person is more likely to suffer negative consequences on the day that they became more intoxicated.

In other words, if a person had six drinks on Friday and six equivalent drinks on Saturday, then he would be more likely to experience consequences if his peak intoxication was higher on one of those days. Peak intoxication can be influenced by several factors, including how quickly a person has been drinking alcohol and what they have eaten recently.

"Alcohol misuse causes problems ranging from the annoyance of a mild hangover to the tragedy of premature death," said Russell. "This research is one step on a journey toward using technology to limit the harm that alcohol can cause."

Robert Turrisi, professor of biobehavioral health at Penn State, and Joshua Smyth, distinguished professor of biobehavioral health and medicine at Penn State, contributed to this research and publication.

The research was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Department of Biobehavioral Health.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Mental Health Status of Pregnant Women During the COVID-19 ...
Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines Against Delta and Omicron Vari... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Indian Union Budget 2022: What is Newin Healthcare Sector?
Indian Union Budget 2022: What is Newin Healthcare Sector?
Plastic Consumer Products May Boost Obesity
Plastic Consumer Products May Boost Obesity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)