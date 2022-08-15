About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Spider Silk Proteins Help Create Biomedical Applications?

by Colleen Fleiss on August 15, 2022 at 9:42 PM
Font : A-A+

Can Spider Silk Proteins Help Create Biomedical Applications?

Spider silk proteins fused to biologically active proteins are converted into a gel at body temperature. The spider silk gel could be used in tissue engineering and for drug release, but also make gels that can streamline chemical processes where enzymes are used. The study is published in Nature Communications.

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine


This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.
Advertisement


"We have developed a completely new method for creating a three-dimensional gel from spider silk that can be designed to deliver different functional proteins," says Anna Rising, research group leader at the Department of Biosciences and Nutrition, Karolinska Institutet (KI) and professor at the Department of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU). "The proteins in the gel are very close together and the method is so mild that it can be used even for sensitive proteins."

An injectable protein solution

In the future, the researchers hope to develop an injectable protein solution that forms a gel inside the body. The ability to design hydrogels with specific functions opens up for a range of possible applications. Such a gel could, for example, be used to achieve a controlled release of drugs into the body. In the chemical industry, it could be fused to enzymes, a form of proteins used to speed up various chemical processes.

"In the slightly longer term, I think injectable gels can become very useful in regenerative medicine," says the study's first author Tina Arndt, PhD student in Anna Rising's research group at Karolinska Institutet. "We have a long way to go, but the fact that the protein solution quickly forms a gel at body temperature and that the spider silk has been shown to be well tolerated by the body is promising."

Mimics spider silk spinning

The ability of spiders to spin incredibly strong fibres from a silk protein solution in fractions of a second has sparked an interest in the underlying molecular mechanisms. The researchers at KI and SLU have been particularly interested in the spiders' ability to keep proteins soluble so that they do not clump together before the spinning of the spider silk. They have previously developed a method for the production of valuable proteins which mimics the process the spider uses to produce and store its silk proteins.
Shape Memory of Tissue Scaffold Sets New Trend in Tissue Engineering

Shape Memory of Tissue Scaffold Sets New Trend in Tissue Engineering


Breakthrough in tissue engineering as 'shape memory' supports tissue growth.
Advertisement

"We have let bacteria produce this part of the protein linked to functional proteins, including various drugs and enzymes."

Transformed into a gel

The new study shows that the N-terminal domain also has the ability to change shape and transition to small fibrils that cause the protein solution to be converted into a gel if incubated at 37 °C. In addition, it can be fused to functional proteins that preserve their function in the gel.

The research was funded by the European Research Council (ERC), the Centre for Innovative Medicine (CIMED) at Karolinska Institutet and Region Stockholm, the Strategic Research Area of Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine at Karolinska Institutet, the Swedish Research Council, the European Regional Development Fund and the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The study was also conducted using the core facility Biomedicum Imaging Core (BIC) at Karolinska Institutet. The researchers state that there are no conflicts of interest.

Source: Eurekalert
Current Trends In Global Regulation of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Current Trends In Global Regulation of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine


Regulation of the emerging areas of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine (TERM) is one of the key barriers to commercial and clinical success of TERM.
Advertisement

Tissue Engineering, Regenerative Medicine Can Repair Lumbar Spinal Disc Herniation

Tissue Engineering, Regenerative Medicine Can Repair Lumbar Spinal Disc Herniation


Researchers described new therapeutic approaches to repair herniated discs in the lumbar spine using novel tissue engineering and regenerative medicine strategies.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Organ Donation Week 2022 - 'Take the Pledge to Save Lives'
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test your Knowledge on Heart Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Lung Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Baby Food - BasicsBaby Food - Basics
Magical Millets for Your HealthMagical Millets for Your Health
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics Nutrition IQ 

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Color Blindness Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood - Sugar Chart Vent Forte (Theophylline) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Post-Nasal Drip Drug - Food Interactions Find a Doctor
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close