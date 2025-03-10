Can Pregnancy Diet Help Prevent High Blood Pressure Decades Later?

Pregnancy nutrition might hold the key to preventing high blood pressure later in life.
A new study found that pregnant women with higher levels of copper, manganese, and vitamin B12 in their blood had a lower risk of developing high blood pressure later in life. The research, conducted in Massachusetts, tracked women for about 20 years and found a strong link between these essential nutrients and better heart health in midlife.The study, presented at the American Heart Association’s 2025 Scientific Sessions in New Orleans, is the first to examine how pregnancy metal levels impact blood pressure decades later. The full research is also published in the journal Hypertension. Scientists believe these minerals may play a key role in reducing hypertension risk and improving long-term cardiovascular health.
The Science Behind the Link Between Nutrition and HypertensionEssential metals like manganese, selenium, magnesium, and copper help protect the body with their anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties, which may lower the risk of heart disease. Previous studies have linked higher manganese levels to a reduced risk of preeclampsia (high blood pressure during pregnancy). However, it is still unclear whether these metals can also lower the chances of developing high blood pressure later in life. The long-term exposure to harmful metals like lead, cadmium, and arsenic is linked to a higher risk of heart disease. According to Dr. Mingyu Zhang, an epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School, research shows that metal exposure affects heart health, particularly blood pressure. This study aims to explore how essential metals during pregnancy influence hypertension risk in midlife.
‘Did You Know?
Minerals in your blood during pregnancy may impact your heart health decades later? #hypertensionprevention #maternalwellness #medindia’
Minerals in your blood during pregnancy may impact your heart health decades later? #hypertensionprevention #maternalwellness #medindia’
What the Study Found & Future ImplicationsResearchers analyzed data from Project Viva, a long-term study that began in 1999, tracking nearly 500 pregnant women in eastern Massachusetts. Blood samples were collected during early pregnancy (1999–2002) to measure levels of essential minerals (copper, manganese, magnesium, selenium, zinc), non-essential metals (lead, cadmium, arsenic, etc.), folate, and vitamin B12.After about 20 years, researchers followed up with the women, now around 51 years old (2017–2021), to check their blood pressure. They found that higher levels of copper and manganese during pregnancy lowered the risk of high blood pressure in midlife by 25% and 20%, respectively. Higher vitamin B12 levels were linked to lower blood pressure as well.The study also showed that a combination of copper, manganese, selenium, and zinc helped reduce blood pressure, but non-essential metals had no major effect. Researchers noted that while the metals were measured, their sources (food or supplements) were not tracked. More research is needed to determine the ideal intake of these minerals to help prevent hypertension later in life.
Source-Eurekalert