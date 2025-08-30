Can Novel Genetic Testing Boost Fertility Success?

Embryo chromosome testing in IVF treatment resulted in 72% effective embryo transfers, compared with 52% in the standard group.
Genetic analysis of embryos can aid women aged 35 and older to have a baby in less time during IVF treatment, based on a clinical trial by scientists from King’s College London, King’s College Hospital, and King’s Fertility (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). The study found, women over 35 have a higher chance of producing embryos with chromosomal abnormalities, which can be detected using Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A) prior to embryo transfer. This was the first randomized controlled trial worldwide focusing on women aged 35–42, published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.
‘Did You Know?Chromosomal abnormalities found in embryos may contribute to fertility problems such as miscarriage and failed implantation. Past investigations have indicated that the frequency of aneuploidy is lower in the embryos of young aged women. Aneuploidy refers to the rate of abnormal chromosomes in the cells. The use of PGT-A motivates women aged 35+ to pursue this test for successful conception in IVF.
More #women who aged 35 and older are starting families. Yet #chromosomal_abnormalities raise the potential for #miscarriage or failed implantation. #genetictesting #ivf #womenshealth #fertility #medindia’
The study also offered a new understanding on 'mosaic embryos,' which are embryos that contain both normal and abnormal cells.
Embryos’ Genetic Testing Can Increase Live Birth Rates in IVFThe pilot study of 100 women undergoing fertility treatment at King’s Fertility was aimed to fill the evidence gap by focusing on older patients, and assessing the feasibility of conducting a multi-centre randomised controlled trial that explores the test’s impact on pregnancy and live birth rates in women aged 35-42. Both the clinical treatment and embryology procedures for the study were carried out at King’s Fertility.
The unblinded trial was conducted from June 2021 to June 2023. There were 50 patients in the PGT-A group and 50 patients in the control group.
The study showed that the PGT-A test showed a higher cumulative live birth rate after up to three embryo transfers with 72% in the PGT-A group versus 52% in the control group.
Whilst this is a pilot study and the difference did not reach statistical significance due to the small sample size, the trend suggests a potential benefit that warrants investigation in a larger, multi-centre trial.
Genetic Testing Can Curtail Physical and Emotional Burden in IVFDr. Yusuf Beebeejaun, first author of the paper at King’s College London and King’s Fertility, said: “The number of women starting their family above the age of 35 is increasing and women in this age group are more likely to create embryos with the wrong number of chromosomes. This increases the risk of unsuccessful implantation and miscarriages. Our findings suggest that targeted use of PGT-A in this age group could help more women have a baby sooner, while also reducing the emotional toll of repeated unsuccessful cycles.”
Lead author Dr. Sesh Sunkara from King’s College London and King’s Fertility added: “By focusing exclusively on women aged 35–42 and including mosaic embryos, we have addressed questions that previous studies have not adequately explored. While larger multi-centre trials are needed to confirm these findings, improving treatment efficiency with a shorter time to achieving pregnancy and live birth could reduce the physical and emotional burden of IVF for women of advanced reproductive age.”
Dr. Ippokratis Sarris, Director of King’s Fertility and co-author of the study, said: “This research is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the team at King’s Fertility. Not only were all patients recruited and treated here, but the embryology work was also carried out by our laboratory staff. We are proud to have led this pioneering trial, which addresses one of the most important questions in IVF treatment for women over 35, and we look forward to building on these findings in larger, multi-centre studies.”
Source-Eurekalert