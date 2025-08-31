First ESC Statement Links Mental Health and Heart Disease

ESC urges integrated Psycho-Cardio care to address the link between heart disease and mental health



Key Recommendations

Routine screening: Patients with heart disease should be assessed for mental health conditions, and those with mental health disorders should undergo cardiovascular risk checks.

Psycho-Cardio Teams: Multidisciplinary groups combining cardiologists with psychologists and psychiatrists should become part of standard care.

Integrated risk assessments: Mental health and psychosocial factors should be included in cardiovascular risk evaluations for healthy individuals.

Cultural shift: Clinical practice should treat mental health as a core component of cardiovascular care.

Gaps in Knowledge

Limited awareness of how common mental health conditions are in CVD patients, and their impact on adherence, quality of life, and outcomes.

A lack of protocols for screening and managing CVD in people with severe mental illness.

No recalibrated risk scores for patients with severe psychiatric conditions, despite their heightened risk of arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death.

A Call for Action

The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) has released its first Clinical Consensus Statement highlighting the deep, two-way connection between mental health and cardiovascular disease (CVD). Unveiled today at ESC Congress 2025, the statement urges healthcare systems worldwide to integrate mental health screening and support into cardiovascular care.The statement, authored by an international panel of experts, stresses that poor mental health can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease—and vice versa. Patients living with both conditions face worse outcomes, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated, person-centred care.“Each condition raises the risk of the other, and together they cause the greatest health burden,” said Professor Christi Deaton, Emerita Professor of Nursing at the University of Cambridge and co-chair of the panel. “We summarize current evidence on prevention and management, but also highlight critical gaps that must be urgently addressed.”Professor Héctor Bueno, co-chair and cardiologist at the National Cardiovascular Research Center (CNIC), Madrid, emphasised the need for change: “Cardiovascular practice often overlooks mental health. We recommend regular mental health screening during appointments and psychological support for both patients and caregivers.”The consensus identifies major shortcomings in current research and practice, including:The statement stresses that people with severe mental illness are at particular risk due to unhealthy lifestyles, medication side effects, and higher rates of cardiovascular risk factors.“We hope this will empower patients to discuss mental health openly with their cardiology teams and ensure their concerns are taken seriously,” said Professor Deaton. “Ultimately, this means earlier intervention, better management, and stronger support.”The ESC hopes this landmark consensus will spark a cultural and clinical shift—one that unites mental and cardiovascular care to save lives.Source-Medindia