Can New Biomarkers Help Diagnose Cancer Earlier

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a silent killer. It's often found too late for effective treatment. What if a simple blood test could detect it early? This would avoid painful procedures. In the future, we can detect and track CRC with two strong ctDNA methylation markers: HAND2 and GPM6A. Their potential could lead to faster diagnoses, better treatment tracking, and longer lives. These markers could transform cancer care. They allow for non-invasive, early detection. They also help monitor how well treatments work(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Non-invasive colorectal cancer biomarkers: HAND2 and GPM6A methylation in circulating tumour DNA
The role of ctDNA in cancer detectionCirculating tumour DNA(ctDNA) gives a non-invasive look at cancer. Doctors can spot molecular changes with just a simple blood test. HAND2 and GPM6A had clear methylation differences between cancer patients and healthy people. This suggests they might serve as early warning signs.
What Methylation Tells Us About TreatmentAfter treatment, methylation levels of HAND2 and GPM6A went down. This shows that these proteins can help track treatment progress. For instance, HAND2 levels fell from 55.75% to 37.98%, showing a clear response to therapy. GPM6A also fell. However, its steady link before and after treatment might reveal disease dynamics. These shifts help monitor a patient's response. They give clinicians real-time feedback.
Diagnostic Accuracy That Stands OutWhen it comes to spotting cancer early, accuracy is everything. The study’s ROC curve (Receiver Operating Characteristic curve)analysis showed that HAND2 and GPM6A together had an **Area Under the Curve(AUC) of 0.92**. This means they’re more accurate than CEA or CA19-9, which are common markers. With a dual-marker test, doctors can detect CRC with greater certainty and earlier than ever before.
What the TCGA Says About SurvivalData from the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) showed a troubling connection. Higher methylation of HAND2 and GPM6A linked to lower survival rates. This issue is particularly evident in rectal adenocarcinoma cases. This suggests that these markers may not just diagnose cancer but also predict patient outcomes. If validated further, these findings could help doctors identify high-risk patients early and adjust their treatment plans accordingly.
Source-National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology