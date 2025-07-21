Can New Biomarkers Help Diagnose Cancer Earlier

Blood-based methylation markers show promise for spotting colorectal cancer early and tracking its treatment journey.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Non-invasive colorectal cancer biomarkers: HAND2 and GPM6A methylation in circulating tumour DNA



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A simple blood test may soon detect colorectal cancer with over 92% accuracy—no surgery required. #medindia #cancerresearch #ctdna #colorectalcancer #biomarkerbreakthrough ’

A simple blood test may soon detect colorectal cancer with over 92% accuracy—no surgery required. #medindia #cancerresearch #ctdna #colorectalcancer #biomarkerbreakthrough ’

Advertisement

The role of ctDNA in cancer detection

Advertisement

What Methylation Tells Us About Treatment

Diagnostic Accuracy That Stands Out

What the TCGA Says About Survival

- (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40682031/ )