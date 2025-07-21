Skin color and climate affect how well sunscreen works. This leads to better, more personalized sun-care testing.
Each year, millions of people experience skin damage caused by UV rays, ranging from early aging to skin cancer. But do our current sunscreen tests work for everyone, regardless of where they live? The tests often rely on MED (Minimal Erythema Dose) and MPPD (Minimal Persistent Pigment Dose), which vary depending on skin tone, age, climate, and time of year. A new study by Centre Testing International Group Co reveals a more effective way to measure sun protection, leading to the creation of sunscreens that truly deliver(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Why Lighter Skin Needs Stronger ProtectionThe study found a clear link between skin color and UV sensitivity. Lighter-skinned individuals had lower MED values, meaning they burn more easily without sunscreen. While skin tone didn’t influence MPPD, this reinforces the need for tailored sun protection, especially for fairer skin. Testing sunscreen on only one skin type may ignore how others truly react under the sun.
Seasons Change, So Should Our Sunscreen TestsWinter isn’t just colder—it changes your skin’s hydration and barrier function, which can affect how UV rays interact with the skin. Higher MED and MPPD values during winter, suggests skin is more UV-tolerant in cold, dry months. Testing products in real-world conditions is crucial. For example, trying out winter sunscreens during winter shows why this matters.
Age Isn’t Always a Factor—But It’s Still Worth WatchingInterestingly, age showed minimal impact on both MED and MPPD values. While many assume older skin may be more vulnerable, this wasn’t significantly proven in the data. Skin structure changes with age. So, more studies may be needed to understand the long-term effects, especially for older sunscreen users.
Toward Smarter Sunscreens: One Size Doesn’t Fit AllThe researchers suggest a smarter way ahead. They want to create prediction models for MED and MPPD that are tailored to each lab. These models will consider skin tone, environment, and demographic data. This personalized method could speed up testing. It may also improve accuracy and lead to SPF products that truly reflect real-world diversity.
