Skin color and climate affect how well sunscreen works. This leads to better, more personalized sun-care testing.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

A retrospective analysis of unprotected ultraviolet tolerance and influencing factors in 1036 participants evaluating the efficacy of cosmetic sunscreen products



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

“Fairer skin burns faster—with UV tolerance spiking in winter!” #medindia #sunsafety #skincancer #dermatology #precisionspf ’

“Fairer skin burns faster—with UV tolerance spiking in winter!” #medindia #sunsafety #skincancer #dermatology #precisionspf ’

Advertisement

Why Lighter Skin Needs Stronger Protection

Advertisement

Seasons Change, So Should Our Sunscreen Tests

Age Isn’t Always a Factor—But It’s Still Worth Watching

Toward Smarter Sunscreens: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

A retrospective analysis of unprotected ultraviolet tolerance and influencing factors in 1036 participants evaluating the efficacy of cosmetic sunscreen products - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2950306X25000196?via%3Dihub )

Each year, millions of people experience skin damage caused by UV rays, ranging from early aging to skin cancer . But do our current sunscreen tests work for everyone, regardless of where they live? The tests often rely on, which vary depending on skin tone, age, climate, and time of year. A new study by Centre Testing International Group Co reveals a more effective way to measure sun protection, leading to the creation of sunscreens that truly deliver().The study found a clear link between skin color and UV sensitivity., meaning they burn more easily without sunscreen. While skin tone didn’t influence MPPD, this reinforces the need for tailored sun protection, especially for fairer skin. Testing sunscreen on only one skin type may ignore how others truly react under the sun.Winter isn’t just colder—it, which can affect how UV rays interact with the skin. Higher MED and MPPD values during winter, suggests skin is more UV-tolerant in cold, dry months. Testing products in real-world conditions is crucial. For example, trying out winter sunscreens during winter shows why this matters.Interestingly,on both MED and MPPD values. While many assume older skin may be more vulnerable, this wasn’t significantly proven in the data. Skin structure changes with age. So, more studies may be needed to understand the long-term effects, especially for older sunscreen users.The researchers suggest a smarter way ahead. They want to create prediction models for MED and MPPD that are tailored to each lab. These models will consider skin tone, environment, and demographic data. This personalized method could speed up testing. It may also improve accuracy and lead to SPF products that truly reflect real-world diversity.Source-Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd.