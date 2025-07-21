About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Can Your Sunscreen Handle All Four Seasons?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 21 2025 5:34 PM

Skin color and climate affect how well sunscreen works. This leads to better, more personalized sun-care testing.

Can Your Sunscreen Handle All Four Seasons?
Each year, millions of people experience skin damage caused by UV rays, ranging from early aging to skin cancer. But do our current sunscreen tests work for everyone, regardless of where they live? The tests often rely on MED (Minimal Erythema Dose) and MPPD (Minimal Persistent Pigment Dose), which vary depending on skin tone, age, climate, and time of year. A new study by Centre Testing International Group Co reveals a more effective way to measure sun protection, leading to the creation of sunscreens that truly deliver(1 Trusted Source
A retrospective analysis of unprotected ultraviolet tolerance and influencing factors in 1036 participants evaluating the efficacy of cosmetic sunscreen products

Go to source).

Sunscreen With SPF50+ Offers Better UV Protection, Says Australian Admin
Sunscreen With SPF50+ Offers Better UV Protection, Says Australian Admin
As soon as you step out into the sun, your skin becomes exposed to injurious effect of sun’s ultraviolet rays. Sunscreen is capable of protecting the skin from sun’s damage.
Advertisement

Why Lighter Skin Needs Stronger Protection

The study found a clear link between skin color and UV sensitivity. Lighter-skinned individuals had lower MED values, meaning they burn more easily without sunscreen. While skin tone didn’t influence MPPD, this reinforces the need for tailored sun protection, especially for fairer skin. Testing sunscreen on only one skin type may ignore how others truly react under the sun.


Advertisement
Test Your Knowledge On Sunscreen
Test Your Knowledge On Sunscreen
Are you ready to shed light on your sun protection expertise? Sunscreen is a crucial element of skincare, protecting our skin from harmful UV rays and reducing the risk of sun damage, premature aging, and skin cancer . This quiz is ...

Seasons Change, So Should Our Sunscreen Tests

Winter isn’t just colder—it changes your skin’s hydration and barrier function, which can affect how UV rays interact with the skin. Higher MED and MPPD values during winter, suggests skin is more UV-tolerant in cold, dry months. Testing products in real-world conditions is crucial. For example, trying out winter sunscreens during winter shows why this matters.


DNA Sunscreen Protects Skin, Keeps Skin Hydrated
DNA Sunscreen Protects Skin, Keeps Skin Hydrated
Thin DNA films irradiated with UV rays were designed to be applied as a sunscreen that would protect the skin from DNA damage.

Age Isn’t Always a Factor—But It’s Still Worth Watching

Interestingly, age showed minimal impact on both MED and MPPD values. While many assume older skin may be more vulnerable, this wasn’t significantly proven in the data. Skin structure changes with age. So, more studies may be needed to understand the long-term effects, especially for older sunscreen users.


Natural Sunscreen Derived from Algae Absorbs UVA, UVB Radiation With High Efficiency
Natural Sunscreen Derived from Algae Absorbs UVA, UVB Radiation With High Efficiency
Algae's natural sunscreen molecules were combined with chitosan, a biopolymer from crustacean shells to develop a natural sunscreen.

Toward Smarter Sunscreens: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

The researchers suggest a smarter way ahead. They want to create prediction models for MED and MPPD that are tailored to each lab. These models will consider skin tone, environment, and demographic data. This personalized method could speed up testing. It may also improve accuracy and lead to SPF products that truly reflect real-world diversity.

Reference:
  1. A retrospective analysis of unprotected ultraviolet tolerance and influencing factors in 1036 participants evaluating the efficacy of cosmetic sunscreen products - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2950306X25000196?via%3Dihub )


Source-Centre Testing International Group Co., Ltd.


Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional