Can a Patch Test Help Detect COVID?

by Colleen Fleiss on July 1, 2022 at 8:15 PM
A new patch developed by researchers detects COVID-19 antibodies non-invasively within three minutes.

The team from the University of Tokyo focused on the interstitial fluid (ISF) -- located in the epidermis and dermis layers of human skin -- to detect the anti-Covid IgM/IgG antibodies.

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women


The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
The predominant Covid detection method collects samples by swabbing the nose and throat. However, the application of this method is limited by its long detection time (4-6 hours), high cost, and requirement for specialized equipment and medical personnel, particularly in resource-limited countries.

An alternative and complementary method for the confirmation of Covid-19 infection involves the detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies.

Testing strips based on gold nanoparticles are currently widely used for point-of-care testing in many countries. They produce sensitive and reliable results within 10-20 minutes, but they require blood samples collected via a finger prick using a lancing device.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
This is painful and increases the risk of infection or cross-contamination, and the used kit components present a potential biohazard risk.

Novel Antibody Test Aids COVID Detection Without Blood Sample

"To develop a minimally invasive detection assay to avoid these drawbacks, we explored the idea of sampling and testing the ISF. Although the antibody levels in the ISF are approximately 15-25% of those in blood, it was still feasible that anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies could be detected and that ISF could act as a direct substitute for blood sampling," said lead author Leilei Bao from the Institute of Industrial Science at the varsity.

After demonstrating that ISF could be suitable for antibody detection, the researchers developed an innovative approach to both sample and test the ISF.

"First, we developed biodegradable porous microneedles made of polylactic acid that draws up the ISF from human skin. Then, we constructed a paper-based immunoassay biosensor for the detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies," Beomjoon Kim, senior author, said.

Results from the lab tests showed that by integrating these two elements, the compact patch was capable of on-site detection of the antibodies within 3 minutes, Kim said.

This novel detection device has great potential for the rapid screening of Covid-19 and many other infectious diseases that are safe and acceptable to patients. It holds promise for use in many countries regardless of their wealth, which is a key aim for the global management of infectious disease, the team said.

Source: IANS
Are Babies Born to Covid Mothers at Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders?

Are Babies Born to Covid Mothers at Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders?


Babies born to mothers who had been infected with Covid-19 were found to have neurodevelopmental changes later.
Can Booster Dose Prevent Covid-19 Infection?

Can Booster Dose Prevent Covid-19 Infection?


Three-dose mRNA regimen, be it heterologous and homologous, is found to be the most effective in preventing Covid-19 infections.
