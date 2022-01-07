Can a Patch Test Help Detect COVID?

Advertisement

Novel Antibody Test Aids COVID Detection Without Blood Sample

An alternative and complementary method for the confirmation of Covid-19 infection involves the detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies.Testing strips based on gold nanoparticles are currently widely used for point-of-care testing in many countries. They produce sensitive and reliable results within 10-20 minutes, but they require blood samples collected via a finger prick using a lancing device.This is painful and increases the risk of infection or cross-contamination, and the used kit components present a potential biohazard risk."To develop a minimally invasive detection assay to avoid these drawbacks, we explored the idea of sampling and testing the ISF. Although the antibody levels in the ISF are approximately 15-25% of those in blood, it was still feasible that anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies could be detected and that ISF could act as a direct substitute for blood sampling," said lead author Leilei Bao from the Institute of Industrial Science at the varsity.After demonstrating that ISF could be suitable for antibody detection, the researchers developed an innovative approach to both sample and test the ISF."First, we developed biodegradable porous microneedles made of polylactic acid that draws up the ISF from human skin. Then, we constructed a paper-based immunoassay biosensor for the detection of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies," Beomjoon Kim, senior author, said.Results from the lab tests showed that by integrating these two elements, the compact patch was capable of on-site detection of the antibodies within 3 minutes, Kim said.This novel detection device has great potential for the rapid screening of Covid-19 and many other infectious diseases that are safe and acceptable to patients. It holds promise for use in many countries regardless of their wealth, which is a key aim for the global management of infectious disease, the team said.Source: IANS