About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Breastfeeding Effects on Maternal Mental Health

by Colleen Fleiss on May 9, 2022 at 11:13 PM
Font : A-A+

Breastfeeding Effects on Maternal Mental Health

A new review has examined the effects of breastfeeding on maternal mental health to inform breastfeeding recommendations. The results of this study are published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health.

However, if a mother experiences difficulties breastfeeding or differences between her expectations and her actual experience, breastfeeding was associated with negative mental health outcomes.

How and When to Stop Breastfeeding
How and When to Stop Breastfeeding
 If you want to stop breastfeeding, then here is your guide to doing it the right way. Find the answers to all your questions regarding weaning off breast milk, including when and how to do it!
Advertisement


Breastfeeding and Mental Health

Of 36 studies that found a statistically significant relationship between breastfeeding and mental health, 29 of those found that breastfeeding was associated with fewer mental health symptoms, and one found that breastfeeding was associated with increased maternal mental health symptoms.

Of 34 studies that found a statistically significant relationship between breastfeeding and symptoms of postpartum depression, 28 studies found that breastfeeding was associated with a decreased risk of postpartum depression symptoms.
Quiz on Breastfeeding
Quiz on Breastfeeding
 New moms-to-be can be skeptic about breastfeeding and related issues. Test your knowledge on the basics of breastfeeding and discover how motherhood is actually the greatest joy of all!
Advertisement

"To help clinicians personalize breastfeeding and mental health counseling, it is important to recognize that while breastfeeding is generally associated with improved maternal mental health, if can have negative mental health consequences if the mother experiences breastfeeding challenges or the experience does not meet her expectations," says Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.

Source: Eurekalert
Breast Feeding - Preparation - Animation
Breast Feeding - Preparation - Animation
 Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding how your body prepares breast feeding
Advertisement

Effects of Consuming Alcohol while Breastfeeding
Effects of Consuming Alcohol while Breastfeeding
 Is alcohol safe during breastfeeding? The answer and the effects of consumption of alcohol by a lactating mother on her breastfed infant.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
View all
Recommended Reading
Anxiety DisorderAnxiety Disorder
Flowers And What They Mean To UsFlowers And What They Mean To Us
Health Insurance - IndiaHealth Insurance - India
Importance of BreastFeedingImportance of BreastFeeding
Mental Health - Neurosis vs PsychosisMental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Nutrient Needs in LactationNutrient Needs in Lactation
Switching Baby from Bottle to CupSwitching Baby from Bottle to Cup
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Importance of Breastfeeding Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Nutrient Needs in Lactation Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Switching Baby from Bottle to Cup 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) The Essence of Yoga A-Z Drug Brands in India Iron Intake Calculator Sanatogen Find a Doctor Blood Pressure Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close