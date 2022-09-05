About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Virtual Reality for Anger Control

by Colleen Fleiss on May 9, 2022 at 11:19 PM
Font : A-A+

Virtual Reality for Anger Control

In aggressive people, an immersive virtual-reality anger control training program can decrease the level of anger provoked.

Jae-Jin Kim, MD, PhD, from Yonsei University, Seoul Republic of Korea, and coauthors, divided 60 young male participants into two groups: the high and low aggression groups. They exposed them to the virtual reality-based Anger Exposure Training and Mindfulness Training.

Dealing with Anger
Dealing with Anger
 Anger management has become one of the daily life essentials today. Coping with anger is not tough and this can be done with the help of anger management techniques as suggested by a psychologist.
Advertisement


New Way to Control Anger

The Anger Exposure Training was comprised of virtual environments designed to provoke anger as well as of visual avatar guidance to facilitate anger control. In the Mindfulness Training program, the participant was engaged in mindfulness-based guided respiration and relaxation meditation.

"In Anger Exposure Training, managed expression reduced the level of anger provoked by angry expression in both the high and low aggression groups, concluded the investigators. "In Mindfulness Training, meditation increased the level of comfort in both groups as well."
Test Your Knowledge on Anger Management
Test Your Knowledge on Anger Management
 Everyone gets angry; it is a normal emotion that cannot be completely avoided. However, it is important to recognize if you have problems controlling your anger. Most people instinctively think that they do not have anger issues and that their anger is "justified". This unhealthy perspective can lead a person to behave irrationally and hurt those around them and may even cause physical harm to the
Advertisement

"Previous studies have shown Virtual Reality to be a useful tool for training, improving outcomes and lowering costs. This study further adds to the literature by illustrating the value of virtual reality training, even when used for a brief intervention," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Center, La Jolla, California.

Source: Eurekalert
Virtual Reality (VR) Treatment for Chronic Lower Back Pain
Virtual Reality (VR) Treatment for Chronic Lower Back Pain
 A virtual reality (VR) system, which uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), as a prescription treatment for chronic lower back pain has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Advertisement

VR (virtual Reality) Deciphers Insights on Neural Learning
VR (virtual Reality) Deciphers Insights on Neural Learning
Learning in neurons (brain cells) has been explored through VR (virtual reality) experiments with rats.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
View all
Recommended Reading
Is Your Man Moody?Is Your Man Moody?
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Is Your Man Moody? Dealing with Anger 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Post-Nasal Drip Blood Donation - Recipients Hearing Loss Calculator The Essence of Yoga Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Find a Hospital A-Z Drug Brands in India Iron Intake Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close