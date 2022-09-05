Virtual Reality for Anger Control

Advertisement

"In Anger Exposure Training, managed expression reduced the level of anger provoked by angry expression in both the high and low aggression groups, concluded the investigators. "In Mindfulness Training, meditation increased the level of comfort in both groups as well.""Previous studies have shown Virtual Reality to be a useful tool for training, improving outcomes and lowering costs. This study further adds to the literature by illustrating the value of virtual reality training, even when used for a brief intervention," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Center, La Jolla, California.Source: Eurekalert