Virtual Reality for Anger Control

In aggressive people, an immersive virtual-reality anger control training program can decrease the level of anger provoked.
Jae-Jin Kim, MD, PhD, from Yonsei University, Seoul Republic of Korea, and coauthors, divided 60 young male participants into two groups: the high and low aggression groups. They exposed them to the virtual reality-based Anger Exposure Training and Mindfulness Training.
New Way to Control AngerThe Anger Exposure Training was comprised of virtual environments designed to provoke anger as well as of visual avatar guidance to facilitate anger control. In the Mindfulness Training program, the participant was engaged in mindfulness-based guided respiration and relaxation meditation.
"Previous studies have shown Virtual Reality to be a useful tool for training, improving outcomes and lowering costs. This study further adds to the literature by illustrating the value of virtual reality training, even when used for a brief intervention," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Center, La Jolla, California.
Source: Eurekalert