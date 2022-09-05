One in 3 People Who Drowned in Canada Had a Chronic Health Condition: Study

Drownings in People with Seizures

Of note were the number of drownings in bathtubs in people with seizure (53%) or neurocognitive disorders (28%)."Drowning in bathtubs is common among those with seizure disorders, as well as most other pre-existing medical conditions," writes Dr. Cody Dunne, an emergency resident physician at the University of Calgary, with coauthors. "This may be an important first target for public health messaging as it is relevant to other medical conditions, and safety planning is easier to implement than in other locations."The authors emphasize that people with seizure disorders should use a shower instead of tub bathing and, if possible, do so when another person is home.As swimming is good for overall health and quality of life, people with ischemic heart disease who are at higher risk of drowning should not avoid swimming. Rather, the authors recommend a safe, informed approach to water activities."[P]eople with cardiovascular disease should speak with a health care provider before water activity, gradually increase intensity, wear a life jacket and participate in a supervised setting or with a trained buddy," they write.Prevention strategies tailored to specific groups and ages, including guidance for safely performing daily activities such as bathing, will help manage the risk of drowning.Source: Eurekalert