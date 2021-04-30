Union Health Ministry Issues New Guidelines for Home Quarantine

India has registered nearly 4 million new cases in one day. At this point of time the union health ministry has issued new guidelines for people who have isolated at home with mild symptoms or asymptomatic to stay in a well ventilated away from other family members and to wear triple layer mask throughout the day.



After using the mask for 8 hours or when they become wet or visibly soiled should be discarded. The caregiver should also use the N95 mask when they enter the room. Patient should not self-administer Remdesivir injection at home, they are administered at hospitals only under doctors advise.br>







Source: Medindia Source: Medindia