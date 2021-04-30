Union Health Ministry Issues New Guidelines for Home Quarantine

India has registered nearly 4 million new cases in one day. At this point of time the union health ministry has issued new guidelines for people who have isolated at home with mild symptoms or asymptomatic to stay in a well ventilated away from other family members and to wear triple layer mask throughout the day. After using the mask for 8 hours or when they become wet or visibly soiled should be discarded. The caregiver should also use the N95 mask when they enter the room. Patient should not self-administer Remdesivir injection at home, they are administered at hospitals only under doctors advise.br> Source: Medindia << Decades-old Ban on Gay Men Donating Blood Finally Removed by... Recommended Reading Indian Government Suggests Wearing Masks Even At Home NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul suggests wearing masks even at home since COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and it may remain suspended in the air. READ MORE Face Masks at Home Ward Off COVID-19 Infection A new study has stated that wearing face masks at home helps ward off COVID-19 spread among family members. READ MORE Psychology Behind Why Some People Don't Wear Face mask During the Pandemic Low health anxiety and unrealistic optimism can cause people to underestimate disease's threat during a pandemic and make them unlikely to participate in proper preventive health behaviors, such as wearing masks, reports a new study. READ MORE Check Out the Revised Guidelines on COVID-19 Face Mask CDC has revised its guidelines on COVID-19 face masks and is now recommending everyone voluntarily wear fabric or cloth coverings while in public to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus. READ MORE Health Insurance - India Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores. READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Vent Forte (Theophylline) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Doctor More News on: Health Insurance - India