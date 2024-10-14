Brain Records What You Did Today– Response Influenced Up to Few Days

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Longitudinal single-subject neuroimaging study reveals effects of daily environmental, physiological, and lifestyle factors on functional brain connectivity



Did You Know?

The brain is a vital organ that processes and interprets all sensory information that you experience. It is important to prioritize adequate sleep, engage in regular physical activity, and adopt other beneficial lifestyle habits for optimal brain health. #brainactivity #medindia’

How Brain Response is Impacted Over Time by Daily Habits

Link Between Brain Activity and Physiological or Environmental Data can Improve Healthcare

Longitudinal single-subject neuroimaging study reveals effects of daily environmental, physiological, and lifestyle factors on functional brain connectivity - (https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3002797)

In a novel study, scientists monitored an individual's brain and behavioral activity over five months, utilizing brain imaging techniques and data collected from wearable devices and smartphones. This study was a longitudinal study conducted by researchers from Aalto University and the University of Oulu ().‘We wanted to go beyond isolated events,’ says research leader‘Our behaviour and mental states are constantly shaped by our environment and experiences. Yet, we know little about the response of brain functional connectivity to environmental, physiological, and behavioral changes on different timescales, from days to months.’Research indicates that the human brain does not react to everyday experiences in instant, discrete moments. The brain activity develops progressively, influenced by factors such as sleep cycles, physical exercise, emotional states, and respiratory patterns over extended periods. Consequently, an exercise session or a poor night's sleep from the previous week may continue to impact cognitive functions, attention, and memory well into the following week.The research also revealed a strong link between heart rate variability — a measure of the heart's adaptability — and brain connectivity, particularly during rest. This suggests that impacts on our body's relaxation response, like stress management techniques, could shape our brain's wiring even when we are not actively concentrating on a task. Physical activity was also found to positively influence the way brain regions interact, potentially impacting memory and cognitive flexibility. Even subtle shifts in mood and heart rate left lasting imprints for up to fifteen days.The research is unique because few brain studies involve detailed monitoring over days and weeks. ‘The use of wearable technology was crucial’, says Triana. ‘Brain scans are useful tools, but a snapshot of someone lying still for half an hour can only show so much. Our brains do not work in isolation.’Triana was herself the subject of the research, monitored as she went about her daily life. Her unique role as both lead author and study participant added complexity, but also brought firsthand insights into how best to maintain research integrity over several months of personalized data collection.‘At the beginning, it was exciting and a bit stressful. Then, routine settles in and you forget,’ says Triana. Data from the devices and biweekly brain scans were complemented by qualitative data from mood surveys.The researchers identified two distinct response patterns: a short-term wave lasting under seven days and a long-term wave up to fifteen days. The former reflects rapid adaptations, like how focus is impacted by poor sleep, but it recovers quickly. The long wave suggests more gradual, lasting effects, particularly in areas tied to attention and memory.The researchers hope their innovative approach will inspire future studies that combine brain data with everyday life to help personalize mental health treatment.‘We must bring data from daily life into the lab to see the full picture of how our habits shape the brain, but surveys can be tiring and inaccurate,’ says study co-author, neuroscientist, and physician‘Combining concurrent physiology with repeated brain scans in one person is crucial. Our approach gives context to neuroscience and delivers very fine detail to our understanding of the brain.’The study is also a proof-of-concept for patient research. Tracking brain changes in real-time could help detect neurological disorders early, especially mental health conditions where subtle signs might be missed.“Linking brain activity with physiological and environmental data could revolutionize personalized healthcare, opening doors for earlier interventions and better outcomes,” says Triana.The results will be published in PLOS Biology on October 8th.Source-Eurekalert