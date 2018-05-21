medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Brain Abnormality Linked to Mental Illness Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 21, 2018 at 12:52 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A signature abnormality shared between common forms of mental illness, which could help clinicians assess a patient's general risk for developing a psychiatric disorder, revealed study published in Biological Psychiatry.
Brain Abnormality Linked to Mental Illness Risk
Brain Abnormality Linked to Mental Illness Risk

The signature abnormality was present in participants involved in the study who already had a higher risk of mental illness. This was characterized by a reduced efficiency between visual areas and brain networks important for integrating sensory information and suppressing distracting information. Researchers have long thought that some aspects of the biology of the risk for psychiatric disorders were specific to particular disorders, and by studying specific groups of patients, may have mistaken general risk factors as specific risk factors. Newer research suggests that a person's risk for developing mental illness is not specific to one form of disorder, but is instead shared across many different disorders. "In other words, there may be a single risk factor that predicts whether an individual develops any form of psychiatric disorder, be it depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction, or even schizophrenia," said first author Maxwell Elliott, a doctoral student in the laboratory of Ahmad Hariri, PhD.

"In this paper by Elliott and colleagues, reduced cortical efficiency may be one of these general risk traits," said John Krystal, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry. The 605 university students included in the study were a subset from the larger Duke Neurogenetics Study. Many of the participants met criteria for psychiatric disorders, including alcohol or substance use disorder, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder. However, rather than dividing the participants by a specific diagnosis, Elliott and colleagues gave each person a score that reflected their general mental health liability based on psychiatric assessments. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) of the whole brain identified a relationship between the individual scores and increased connectivity between the visual cortex and specific brain networks important for high level thinking. The networks, referred to as default mode network and frontoparietal network, are critical for behaviors aimed at completing a particular task, and suppressing internal distractions to tease out sensory information relevant to that task.

"These patterns suggest that broad risk for mental illness may reflect subtle problems in how a person is able to integrate their thoughts, plans, and actions with their fundamental experience of the world, which in humans is principally represented by visual information," said Mr. Elliott.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Quiz on Schizophrenia

Quiz on Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects young adults; nearly 7% of the adult population is affected by this condition. Check out how much you know about schizophrenia by taking this quiz. ...

Depression Calculator

Depression Calculator

A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.

Mechanism of Psychiatric Disorder Agent Identified

Mechanism of Psychiatric Disorder Agent Identified

The mechanism of how the protein DISC1/Ndel1 causes psychiatric disorder has been identified. Genetic insults may contribute to psychiatric disorders.

Anosognosia

Anosognosia

Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a disease, in spite of clinical evidence. It is a symptom of severe mental illness such as schizophrenia and the most important reason why these patients refuse medication or don’t seek treatment.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Mind-wandering

Mind-wandering

Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary task that can happen in varying degrees.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Somatoform Disorders

Somatoform Disorders

Somatic symptom disorder is said to occur when a person’s focus, feelings and behavior related to physical symptoms is excessive and affects normal functioning.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Somatoform Disorders Mind-wandering Anosognosia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron (a fixed antiemetic combination) injection was approved by FDA in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...