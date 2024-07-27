About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Boosting Newborn Health: India's Initiative on Lactation Management

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 27 2024 2:25 PM

The Indian government has taken a significant step towards improving the health of newborn babies by establishing Comprehensive Lactation Management Centres (CLMCs) and Lactation Management Units (LMUs) across the country. These centers are aimed at providing safe, pasteurized donor human milk to sick, preterm, and low birth weight babies admitted to intensive care units (NICUs) and Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) (1 Trusted Source
National Guidelines on Lactation Management Centres in Public Health Facilities

Go to source).
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, announced this development in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Friday. She stated that as of FY 2023-24, there are approximately 52 CLMCs and 50 LMUs operational across India.

The Importance of Lactation Management

Safe and Nutritious Milk: CLMCs ensure the availability of safe, pasteurized donor human milk, which is essential for the growth and development of newborns.

Mother's Milk Support: LMUs facilitate the expression of mother's own milk, promoting breastfeeding and supporting the health of both mother and child.

Comprehensive Care: These centers provide comprehensive lactation management services, including counseling, education, and support for mothers.

This initiative is a crucial step towards reducing infant mortality rates and improving the overall health of newborns in India. By prioritizing breastfeeding and providing access to safe, nutritious milk, the government is demonstrating its commitment to the well-being of the country's most vulnerable citizens.

Reference:
  1. National Guidelines on Lactation Management Centres in Public Health Facilities - (https://nhm.gov.in/images/pdf/programmes/IYCF/National_Guidelines_Lactation_Management_Centres.pdf)

Source-Medindia
