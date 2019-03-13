medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Boost Your Fitness Regime by Adding a Protein Twist

by Iswarya on  March 13, 2019 at 10:02 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

To remain hale and hearty, the right amount of protein intake always goes hand-in-hand with a strict fitness regime.

The increasing incidence of many of the physical issues in our country, such as muscle loss, low immunity and body soreness can also be attributed to low protein intake.
Boost Your Fitness Regime by Adding a Protein Twist
Boost Your Fitness Regime by Adding a Protein Twist

Niti Desai, a Consultant Nutritionist, says protein deficiency often leads to an early onslaught of sarcopenia, or more simply, the loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength due to aging.

"Protein is the glue that holds our muscles and tissues together, and people who fail to take adequate protein, are bound to suffer from sarcopenia. The best way to combat sarcopenia is by making sure your body gets its ideal intake of protein," she said.

According to Desai, the recommended dietary intake (RDA) for protein for Indians is 1 gm per kg body weight.

"A person weighing 60 kg will require 60 gm of protein on a daily basis. Vegetarians, especially, have limited options for protein-rich food like soya, cereals, and pulses. Since increased soy intake has poor acceptance in our country and has controversial health implications, milk protein can be an important source of first-class protein, when one is trying to increase protein intake," she added.

Shivoham, Fitness Trainer and Brand Ambassador at Avvatar Whey Protein, a product of Parag Milk Foods, shared insights on how milk protein has two components: whey and casein.

"Whey protein has the benefit of being absorbed faster in the body and can supplement and augment protein synthesis. The golden window where protein intake is most beneficial is 45 minutes after a workout, as that is when our bodies absorb protein the fastest. For that purpose, consuming easily digestible protein sources like whey would be ideal," Shivoham said.

Adding whey to daily meals can help. "It is easy to give a protein twist to your daily meal by replacing your morning cup of tea or coffee with a healthy smoothie or a milkshake containing fruits, yogurt/milk, and whey. Whey protein powder is great to mix into such shakes, or taken alongside your traditional breakfast of idlis or oats or for the really time-strapped, to be carried in a shaker to consume on the way to work," he said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor is caused by severe protein malnutrition and is characterized by collection of fluid (edema) in the legs and belly. Kwashiorkor can be prevented by consuming a nutritious diet.

Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in your diet and this can make a difference to your overall fitness and wellbeing.

Protein Power of Vegan Diet

A Vegan diet eaten over the course of a day can meet the human dietary protein requirements and provide all essential amino acids, ensure adequate nitrogen retention and use in healthy adults.

Whey Protein

Healing ailments ranging from stomach upsets to joint problems, whey protein is a popular dietary protein. Here are the health benefits of whey proteins.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Types of Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about types of the Physiotherapy

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

More News on:

Introduction To Physiotherapy Types of Physiotherapy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Fitness Through Density Training Program Magical Millets for Your Health Walking As An Exercise 

What's New on Medindia

Trigger Finger

Food Choices During Traveling

Health Benefits of Rosemary Herb
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive