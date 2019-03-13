medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

'Alarmingly High' Rate of Visual Problems in Stroke Survivors

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 13, 2019 at 10:48 AM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Acute stroke survivors have a high incidence and prevalence of visual problems, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal PLOS One.
'Alarmingly High' Rate of Visual Problems in Stroke Survivors
'Alarmingly High' Rate of Visual Problems in Stroke Survivors

A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. The injury to the brain caused by a stroke can lead to widespread and long-lasting problems. Currently, visual problems are often under-reported by survivors of acute strokes.

In order to ascertain the number of new cases of Post stroke visual impairment (PSVI) and their prevalence, researchers from the University's Department of Health Services Research, led by Professor Fiona Rowe, examined stroke assessments of 1033 patients from three stroke units over one year.

During their hospital stay each patient's visual acuity, visual fields, ocular alignment, ocular motility, visual inattention and visual perception was assessed by an orthoptist.

The researchers found that the average number of days (post-stroke) before a visual screening was conducted was three and for a full visual assessment the average was four days.

Excluding pre-existent eye problems, the incidence of new onset visual conditions was 48% for all stroke admissions and 60% in stroke survivors.

Three quarters (752/1033 - 73%) had visual problems: 56% with impaired central vision, 40% eye movement abnormalities, 28% visual field loss, 27% visual inattention, 5% visual perceptual disorders.

Of the research Professor Rowe, said: "Incidence and prevalence of visual problems in acute stroke is alarming high, affecting over half the survivors.

"There are a wide range of visual disorders that occur following stroke and, frequently, with visual symptoms. There are equally a wide variety of treatment options available for these individuals.

"Our research shows that early visual screening and assessment is feasible and achievable within 72 hours of stroke onset and for those initially unable to be visually assessed, most can be assessed within one week of stroke onset.

"It is important to detect visual problems, regardless of whether it is pre-existent or of new onset, and disseminate the functional consequences and impact of this to patients, carers and stroke teams so this can be accounted for in activities of daily living and general mobilization/rehabilitation. There are likely wide-ranging benefits to patients, their carers and the NHS through early and accurate identification of stroke-related visual problems."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is caused when body temperature or hyperthermia exceeds 40.6°C or 105.1°F. Heat stroke can be triggered due to overwork during summer months and lack of perspiration.

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness and occurs when the body gets too hot. Heat exhaustion occurs due to dehydration and loss of electrolytes through the skin.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the bodys requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Bellīs Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia How to Deal with a Stroke 

What's New on Medindia

Trigger Finger

Food Choices During Traveling

Health Benefits of Rosemary Herb
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive