Bombay HC Limits Diwali Firecrackers to 3 Hours Due to Air Pollution

by Colleen Fleiss on November 6, 2023 at 11:52 PM
The Bombay High Court issued crucial directives, stipulating that firecrackers may only be lit between 7-10 p.m. during the Diwali festival, citing severe air pollution and a low AQI in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni have asked all the municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to adhere to the directives to immediately tackle the AQI problem. The bench was hearing a suo motu PIL pertaining to the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai which has become a matter of huge concern in the past few weeks, and seeking remedial measures.

Diwali Safety Tips to Follow While Bursting Crackers

Diwali Safety Tips to Follow While Bursting Crackers


How to ensure a safe Diwali? To avoid fire-related incidents, make sure to keep the lamps and fireworks away from curtains, inflammable objects, pets and children.
It urged the state government to take a decision as it has become difficult even to walk on the footpaths with the entire city being affected by air pollution and "we cannot depend only on nature".

Bombay HC Imposes Restrictions on Construction Debris Movement Due to Air Quality Concerns

Besides the restrictions on firecrackers, the high court has ordered a temporary halt to movement of construction debris to and from construction sites in the city till Diwali. It further said that if the AQI does not improve by Friday, the court would consider even barring construction materials going in or out of sites.

The judges also ordered the implementation of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s recent measures under the Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan, like erection of metal sheets around construction sites, sprinklers to suppress dust, traffic norms and other regulations to control air pollution.
Quiz on Pollution

Quiz on Pollution


Pollution not only has an adverse effect on the earth, it also affects all living beings. Test your knowledge regarding the health effects of pollution by taking this quiz.
The court has said that the BMC Ward Officer concerned would be personally held responsible for any lapses and all the Municipal Commissioners of the MMR should not only supervise on the steps being taken but also identify the errant officers.

The court ordered forming a two-member committee comprising the Director of Public Health Services and Director, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to monitor and supervise daily on the actions taken by the MMR municipal corporation authorities.

Source: IANS
Healthy Eating During Diwali

Healthy Eating During Diwali


For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low calorie Diwali sweet recipes and healthy snacks using the right ingredients.
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali


Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.
