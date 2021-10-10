Blood Pressure Treatment During Surgery Decreases Risk Of Developing Postoperative Delirium

Low blood pressure during surgery puts patients at higher risk for postoperative delirium, according to a large study being presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2021 annual meeting.
While previous small studies have been inconclusive, the new study of 316,000 patients found low blood pressure during surgery to be a factor in the development of postoperative delirium. The researchers note low blood pressure decreases the supply of oxygen and glucose to the brain.
"Postoperative delirium is a major obstacle to a quick recovery from surgery, because patients are more dependent on others for activities of daily living and it can lead to an accelerated cognitive decline," said Matthias Eikermann, M.D., Ph.D., senior author of the study and chair and Francis F. Foldes Professor of the Department of Anesthesiology at Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York. "Our research suggests rapidly addressing low blood pressure during surgery may prevent delirium and help with recovery."
While postoperative delirium can affect anyone, elderly patients are at highest risk. Postoperative delirium typically lasts one to three days after surgery, although some patients experience long-term memory loss and difficulty learning, concentrating and thinking.
"Physician anesthesiologists measure patients' blood pressure at least every three minutes during surgery," said Dr. Eikermann. "The study shows they can help decrease the risk of postoperative delirium by immediately providing medication to increase blood pressure when it falls."
Source: Eurekalert