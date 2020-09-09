Blood Lactate Concentration can be a Marker for Metabolic Health

‘Plasma lactate concentration can be used as a marker for metabolic health such as metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes.’ Read More..

Recent research study indicates the potential of plasma lactate concentration as a biomarker for disease states such as metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes.In healthy, young individuals, there is a relatively wide range of resting blood lactate concentrations with some levels for obese individuals.Higher concentrations of blood lactate concentration are associated with an elevation in risk factors for metabolic disease.The researchers present a hypothesis that fasting blood lactate accumulation reflects impaired mitochondrial substrate use, which in turn influences metabolic disease risk.Source: Medindia