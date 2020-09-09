by Samhita Vitta on  September 9, 2020 at 1:36 PM Research News
Blood Lactate Concentration can be a Marker for Metabolic Health
Lactate concentration in the blood may be a marker for metabolic disease, according to a new research study.

Blood lactate concentration is measured to athletic performance. It is an index of metabolic alterations in critically ill patients.

Numerous methodologies exist to rapidly and accurately measure blood lactate concentration.


Recent research study indicates the potential of plasma lactate concentration as a biomarker for disease states such as metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In healthy, young individuals, there is a relatively wide range of resting blood lactate concentrations with some levels for obese individuals.

Higher concentrations of blood lactate concentration are associated with an elevation in risk factors for metabolic disease.

The researchers present a hypothesis that fasting blood lactate accumulation reflects impaired mitochondrial substrate use, which in turn influences metabolic disease risk.



Source: Medindia

