Brain Changes Identified in Anorexia Nervosa and Body Dysmorphic Disorder

says Dr. Wesley Kerr, a neurology resident and biostatistics researcher at UCLA.For the study, 64 female participants were recruited, Among them, 20 had anorexia nervosa, 23 with body dysmorphic disorder, and 21 were healthy controls. They were then shown images of male and female bodies while their brain activity was observed using an MRI. The women were asked to perform a 'matching task' while inside the MRI scanner.Three types of images were used, normal photos, "low spatial frequency" (LSF) images, in which the details are blurred out, and "high spatial frequency" (HSF) images, in which the edges and details were accentuated.Functional MRI helps detect blood flow within the brain. This allows in detecting the active brain parts while doing various tasks. It can also be used to identify the brain regions that are connected.On observation, it was noted that people with anorexia nervosa and BDD had abnormal patterns of activity and connectivity in visual and parietal brain networks. The activity differed in both the disorders while the abnormalities in connectivity were similar.The more severe the symptoms, the more pronounced were the pattern of brain activity and connectivity.The findings will help understand the underlying neurobiology that leads to the characteristic body image distortions in both cases.said Dr. Jamie Feusner, senior author and professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.Source: Medindia