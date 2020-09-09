Plasma Therapy Safe in Children With COVID-19

This possibility was explored in children for whom no therapies have been proven safe and effective.said David Teachey, MD, senior author of the study and an attending physician, Co-Leader of the Immune Dysregulation Frontier Program, and Director of Clinical Research at the Center for Childhood Cancer Research at CHOP.The study involved four pediatric patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome. The donor antibody levels and recipient antibody response were measured prior to and following the convalescent plasma infusion to assess any adverse reaction.The results showed that the use of convalescent plasma did not cause antibody-dependent enhancement. This is a condition in which antibodies developed during a previous infection worsened the immune response in subsequent infections. The results also showed that convalescent plasma did not suppress endogenous antibody response.Teachey said.Source: Medindia