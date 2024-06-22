About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Bitter Pill: WHO Warns of Fake Diabetes Drugs

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 22 2024 3:10 PM

Counterfeit diabetes drugs have been circulating globally since 2022, impacting all regions, warns the WHO (1 Trusted Source
WHO issues warning on falsified medicines used for diabetes treatment and weight loss

Go to source).

WHO Highlights Ozempic Counterfeits in UK

The health authority on Thursday referred specifically to findings in Britain, the US and Brazil since October 2023. The drug concerns Ozempic, a medicine containing the active ingredient semaglutide, which is also approved in the EU for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes.

The counterfeit version looks identical to the real medicine. Because the product also suppresses the appetite, it is increasingly being prescribed for weight loss.

But counterfeit drugs may not contain the right amount of active ingredients and could therefore lead to uncontrolled sugar in diabetics, the WHO said, adding they may also contain other active ingredients that pose health risks.

The WHO called on doctors, pharmacists, regulatory authorities and the public to be vigilant. People should only buy medicines on prescription from pharmacies and not online, the WHO said.

Users should ensure that the dosage scale on insulin pens is displayed correctly, the label looks correct and there are no spelling mistakes on the box, the global health agency added.

Reference:
  1. WHO issues warning on falsified medicines used for diabetes treatment and weight loss - (https://www.who.int/news/item/20-06-2024-who-issues-warning-on-falsified-medicines-used-for-diabetes-treatment-and-weight-loss)
Source-IANS
