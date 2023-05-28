Bird Flu in Brazil: 6-month Health Emergency Declared

After the detection of several avian flu cases, a six-month health emergency has been declared by the Brazilian government.
While seven of these cases were found in Espirito Santo state, Rio de Janeiro state has reported one, the BBC reported.
Health Emergency in BrazilThe health emergency was declared on Wednesday across the whole country for the next 180 days as a precaution.
Brazil is the world's largest exporter of chicken meat, with annual sales of nearly $10 billion (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Brazil is the largest chicken exporter in the world
Go to source).
The authorities added the cases were found far away from the country's main areas of production in the south.
The worst-ever outbreak of bird flu currently underway since October 2021 has killed more wild birds than ever before.
Some mammals have also been infected with the virus
Cases that do occur are the result of people coming into close contact with infected birds.
- Brazil is the largest chicken exporter in the world - (https://www.gov.br/en/government-of-brazil/latest-news/2022/brazil-is-the-largest-chicken-exporter-in-the-world)
