Medindia
Bird Flu in Brazil: 6-month Health Emergency Declared

by Colleen Fleiss on May 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM
After the detection of several avian flu cases, a six-month health emergency has been declared by the Brazilian government.

While seven of these cases were found in Espirito Santo state, Rio de Janeiro state has reported one, the BBC reported.

Health Emergency in Brazil

The health emergency was declared on Wednesday across the whole country for the next 180 days as a precaution.

Bird Flu

Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
Brazil is the world's largest exporter of chicken meat, with annual sales of nearly $10 billion (1 Trusted Source
Brazil is the largest chicken exporter in the world

Go to source).

The authorities added the cases were found far away from the country's main areas of production in the south.

The worst-ever outbreak of bird flu currently underway since October 2021 has killed more wild birds than ever before.
Bird flu outbreak: New mutation in avian influenza virus (H5N1) could be the next human pandemic, warn health experts.
Some mammals have also been infected with the virus

Cases that do occur are the result of people coming into close contact with infected birds.

Reference :
  1. Brazil is the largest chicken exporter in the world - (https://www.gov.br/en/government-of-brazil/latest-news/2022/brazil-is-the-largest-chicken-exporter-in-the-world)
Source: IANS
In environments where avian influenza virus may be present, the WHO advises regular hand washing and good food safety and food hygiene practices.
Bird flu in Israel: Nearly 7,300 infected turkeys were detected in the village of Hatzor, while another 9,500 in the village of Ein Tzurim.
