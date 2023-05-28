Stunted Growth in North Korean Kids: What You Need to Know

In North Korea, one in six kids under the age of 5 were found to suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition, stated report.
Stunted Growth Among Kids in North KoreaThe stunting rate of the children in the age group in the impoverished state was estimated at 16.8 percent, or 285,000 children, in 2022 (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Child malnutrition
Go to source), according to the report on the levels and trends in child malnutrition released jointly by the Unicef, the World Health Organization and the World Bank Group.
It, however, marked a decline from 2012, when 411,300 North Korean children were estimated to have suffered from the condition.
‘The stunted growth rate among kids in North Korea is 10 times higher than the 26,800 children in the same age group experiencing the condition in South Korea.’
The report comes amid concerns over chronic malnutrition in the isolated country, which has implemented strong antivirus measures in recent years, such as border lockdowns, to ward off the spread of COVID-19.
