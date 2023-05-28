About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Stunted Growth in North Korean Kids: What You Need to Know

by Colleen Fleiss on May 28, 2023 at 5:59 PM
Stunted Growth in North Korean Kids: What You Need to Know

In North Korea, one in six kids under the age of 5 were found to suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition, stated report.

Stunted Growth Among Kids in North Korea

The stunting rate of the children in the age group in the impoverished state was estimated at 16.8 percent, or 285,000 children, in 2022 (1 Trusted Source
Child malnutrition

Go to source), according to the report on the levels and trends in child malnutrition released jointly by the Unicef, the World Health Organization and the World Bank Group.

It, however, marked a decline from 2012, when 411,300 North Korean children were estimated to have suffered from the condition.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
The report comes amid concerns over chronic malnutrition in the isolated country, which has implemented strong antivirus measures in recent years, such as border lockdowns, to ward off the spread of COVID-19.

Reference :
  1. Child malnutrition - (https://data.unicef.org/topic/nutrition/malnutrition/)
Source: IANS
