Human Bird Flu Case Confirmed in Chinese Woman

by Colleen Fleiss on March 4, 2023 at 11:55 PM
Human Bird Flu Case Confirmed in Chinese Woman

A 53-year-old woman from Jiangsu province (China) has contracted bird flu, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The woman's symptoms began on January 31, and she was hospitalized on February 4. Epstein said China informed the WHO about the case on February 24.

This comes after an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia died after contracting the avian influenza A (H5N1) virus. While her infected father remains in isolation in hospital, 11 other close contacts have tested negative, the WHO said in a recent report.

Bird Flu

Bird Flu


Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
"Since 2020, an increased number of avian influenza outbreaks have been reported in wild birds and poultry globally, and we can expect additional sporadic human cases," said Dr. Sylvie Briand, director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention at the WHO..

According to the WHO, from 2003 to 2023, a total of 873 human cases of infection with influenza A (H5N1) and 458 deaths have been reported globally from 21 countries.

Avian Influenza in China

The WHO has said that available epidemiological and virological evidence suggest that current bird flu viruses have not acquired the ability of sustained transmission among humans.
Bird Flu H5N1 Spreads to Foxes

Bird Flu H5N1 Spreads to Foxes


In the US, four red baby foxes died due to the devastating bird flu H5N1 detected in wild mammals. Highly pathogenic avian influenza is highly contagious.
While the risk of "human-to-human spread is low".... "further human cases can be expected", till the time avian influenza viruses are circulating in poultry, the global health body said.

To avert human bird flu outbreak risk, the agency has also warned tourists to avoid wet markets, farms and any areas where animals are slaughtered. The latest H5N1 case in China comes after a woman died from the virus in November in the southern province of Guangxi. This week, the country has also reported cases of two other types of avian influenza - H5N6 and H9N2, media reports said.

In Cambodia, the two cases of H5N1 are the first to be reported since 2014. In December 2003, Cambodia reported an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 for the first time affecting wild birds. Since then, and until 2014, human cases due to poultry-to-human transmission have been sporadically reported in Cambodia.

The WHO advised regular hand washing and good food safety and food hygiene practices. It also stressed the importance of global surveillance to detect and monitor virological, epidemiological, and clinical changes associated with emerging or circulating influenza viruses that may affect human (or animal) health and timely virus sharing for risk assessment.

Source: IANS
Experts Say Bird Flu Unlikely to Spread in India

Experts Say Bird Flu Unlikely to Spread in India


In India, bird flu has resurfaced with cases from Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar regions. An expert said bird flu is unlikely to spread majorly in the country.
Human Cases of Bird Flu Detected in China

Human Cases of Bird Flu Detected in China


Two new human cases of bird flu have been detected in China. A 68-year-old man from Sichuan Province and a 55-year-old woman from Zhejiang provinces, were found to have the virus.
