Human Bird Flu Case Confirmed in Chinese Woman

A 53-year-old woman from Jiangsu province (China) has contracted bird flu, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The woman's symptoms began on January 31, and she was hospitalized on February 4. Epstein said China informed the WHO about the case on February 24.
This comes after an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia died after contracting the avian influenza A (H5N1) virus. While her infected father remains in isolation in hospital, 11 other close contacts have tested negative, the WHO said in a recent report.
"Since 2020, an increased number of avian influenza outbreaks have been reported in wild birds and poultry globally, and we can expect additional sporadic human cases," said Dr. Sylvie Briand, director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention at the WHO..
Avian Influenza in ChinaThe WHO has said that available epidemiological and virological evidence suggest that current bird flu viruses have not acquired the ability of sustained transmission among humans.
While the risk of "human-to-human spread is low".... "further human cases can be expected", till the time avian influenza viruses are circulating in poultry, the global health body said.
To avert human bird flu outbreak risk, the agency has also warned tourists to avoid wet markets, farms and any areas where animals are slaughtered. The latest H5N1 case in China comes after a woman died from the virus in November in the southern province of Guangxi. This week, the country has also reported cases of two other types of avian influenza - H5N6 and H9N2, media reports said.
In Cambodia, the two cases of H5N1 are the first to be reported since 2014. In December 2003, Cambodia reported an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 for the first time affecting wild birds. Since then, and until 2014, human cases due to poultry-to-human transmission have been sporadically reported in Cambodia.
The WHO advised regular hand washing and good food safety and food hygiene practices. It also stressed the importance of global surveillance to detect and monitor virological, epidemiological, and clinical changes associated with emerging or circulating influenza viruses that may affect human (or animal) health and timely virus sharing for risk assessment.
Source: IANS
Advertisement