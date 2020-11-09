Binge-Drinkers Show Less Empathy to the Pain of Others

For the study, 71 people were enrolled. Half of them were binge-drinkers while the other half were not. The binge-drinkers were sober during the study. Their brain activity was observed using fMRI while undertaking a pain perception task.The participants were shown an image of a limb being injured and then asked to imagine the body part as being theirs or that of another person. They were then asked to state how much pain was associated with the image.When the binge-drinkers were asked to imagine the injury happening to their own body, their pain estimate was similar to that of non-binge-drinkers. On the other hand, the binge-drinkers struggled more than their non-binge-drinking counterparts while gauging another person's pain. It took more time for them to respond, and brain scans revealed that their brains had to work harder. Binge-drinkers had to use more neural resources to appreciate how intensely another person would feel pain.There were high levels of widespread activity in a visual area of the brain, called Fusiform Body Area, that is used to recognize body parts among binge-drinkers when asked to empathize. Among non-binge drinkers, this widespread dysfunction was not observed.When the binge-drinkers were asked to imagine the injured body part in the picture as their own, their pain estimate was not different from that of their non-binge drinking counterparts.It is known that binge-drinking is associated with brain dysfunction in areas supporting self-control and attention. But the recent study has shown that binge drinkers need to work their brain more in order to feel empathetic towards others in pain.Reduced empathy in binge-drinkers may further encourage drinking as it can blur the perception of the suffering during a drinking session.Dr. Charlotte Rae from the School of Psychology at the University of Sussex said,Binge-drinkers have to put more brain resources in order to feel empathy.Source: Medindia