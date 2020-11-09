Losing a Pet Can Emotionally Traumatize Children

The loss of a pet and subsequent elevated mental health symptoms in children should be assessed thoroughly, as it can have serious implications in the future. The new MGH study is the first to examine the effect of loss of pets and mental health responses in children.Pets are common in households, especially in developed countries. Children develop a secure relationship with their pets, which resembles human relationships in providing affection, protection, and reassurance. The interaction is beneficial as it increases self-esteem, empathy, and social competence. But the downside of losing a pet affects 63% of the children during the first seven years of their life.The analysis was based on samples of 6,260 children from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC) in Bristol, England. This population-based sample enabled researchers to track a child's experience of pet ownership and pet loss from an early age up to eight years.notes Erin Dunn, ScD, MPH, with the MGH Center for Genomic Medicine and Department of Psychiatry, and senior author of the study.The results also showed that the effect of loss of pets was more pronounced in male children compared to females.Adults should pay attention to the degree and duration of grief experienced by children, as it could be signs of complicated grief. It is important that children have access to someone to talk to in a sympathetic or therapeutic way.Source: Medindia