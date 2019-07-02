Being Absentminded Can Put You at Higher Risk of Silent Stroke

Font : A- A+



People who are absentminded are more likely to develop a silent stroke, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging.

Being Absentminded Can Put You at Higher Risk of Silent Stroke



Do you frequently lose train of thought or often become sidetracked? It may, in fact, be a sign of a condition known as 'silent stroke' -- a major cause of dementia and stroke -- warns a study.



‘Absentmindedness can be an earlier warning sign of a 'silent stroke,' otherwise known as cerebral small vessel disease, finds a new study.’ The condition known as cerebral small vessel disease (CSVD) is one of the most common neurological disorders of aging.



This type of stroke cause changes in the brain's blood flow and damages the brain's white matter (responsible for communication among regions), which can cause memory and cognitive issues over time.



Individuals with damage to the brain's white matter, caused by silent strokes, were found to be poor on attentiveness and were distracted more frequently on day-to-day tasks.



Despite these problems, about half of adults (between the ages of 55 to 80), identified with white matter damage scored within the normal range on formal laboratory assessments of attention and executive function, according to a study.



"Our results indicate that in many cases of people who were at a higher risk of silent stroke and had one, they saw a notable difference in their ability to stay focused, even before symptoms became detectable through a neuropsychological test," said lead author Ayan Dey, a graduate student at the University of Toronto in Canada.



The strokes are "silent" since they do not cause lasting major changes seen with an overt stroke, such as affecting a person's ability to speak or paralysis.



Typically, this type of stroke is uncovered incidentally through MRI scans, or once the brain damage has worsened, Dey said.



"There are no effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease, but brain vascular changes can be prevented or reduced through smoking cessation, exercise, diet and stress management, as well as keeping one's blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol under control," said Brian Levine, Professor at the varsity.



"With the right diagnosis, these interventions and lifestyle changes give older adults who are at risk for cognitive decline some options for maintaining brain health."



Source: IANS Do you frequently lose train of thought or often become sidetracked? It may, in fact, be a sign of a condition known as-- a major cause of dementia and stroke -- warns a study.The condition known asis one of the most common neurological disorders of aging.This type of stroke cause changes in the brain's blood flow and damages the brain's white matter (responsible for communication among regions), which can cause memory and cognitive issues over time.Despite these problems, about half of adults (between the ages of 55 to 80), identified with white matter damage scored within the normal range on formal laboratory assessments of attention and executive function, according to a study."Our results indicate that in many cases of people who were at a higher risk of silent stroke and had one, they saw a notable difference in their ability to stay focused, even before symptoms became detectable through a neuropsychological test," said lead author Ayan Dey, a graduate student at the University of Toronto in Canada.The strokes are "silent" since they do not cause lasting major changes seen with an overt stroke, such as affecting a person's ability to speak or paralysis.Typically, this type of stroke is uncovered incidentally through MRI scans, or once the brain damage has worsened, Dey said."There are no effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease, but," said Brian Levine, Professor at the varsity."With the right diagnosis,."Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: