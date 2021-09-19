Behavioral Care Helps Patients Recover Faster from Surgery

Advertisement

Perioperative care refers to coordinating and optimizing a patient's care before, during and after surgery. This requires the patient's medical team—prior to the surgery—to assess many factors, ranging from preexisting conditions and whether the patient smokes or has a substance addiction to the adequacy of the patient's post-surgical support at home."We can help people before or after surgery, whether it's in the hospital or at home. Behavioral medicine can work alongside medications and other methods to help optimize a patient recover," Darnall said.How providers integrate behavioral care into perioperative care "is largely driven by resources. There are perioperative programs that have staff psychologists and the resources to deliver one-on-one behavioral care," she said, adding that most programs don't. Perioperative behavioral care can require the coordination of several providers, and hospital rhythms can make it difficult to find assessment or therapy time with patients.Darnall developed an online perioperative program, My Surgical Success (MSS), that gives patients tools to self-manage pain or stress related to their surgery; it can be received at home or in the hospital without therapist contact. Her team's 2019 pilot study in Pain Medicine found that breast-cancer surgery patients who used the online tool stopped taking post-surgery opioids as many as 6.5 days sooner than patients who did not access MSS.Such studies are adding to a slowly growing body of evidence about perioperative behavioral pain therapy's effectiveness in pain reduction—and its cost effectiveness in treating chronic pain."Those numbers are higher in the US. Persistent pain after surgery is a major driver of those costs," Slepian said.Darnall will participate in three sessions Nov. 18-19 during ASRA's 20th Annual Pain Medicine Meeting in San Francisco. One of those sessions will address "Population Approach to Perioperative Behavioral Medicine: Results from Multiple Randomized Trials."Source: Newswise