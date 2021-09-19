About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Diet/Exercise in Young Adults With Intellectual Disabilities is Promising: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on September 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM

Diet/Exercise in Young Adults With Intellectual Disabilities is Promising: Study
With a system of education and support in place, young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID) were able to lose or maintain their weight, revealed a pilot study at the University of Cincinnati.

"It was a wonderful experience to work with the young adults and see them be empowered to select their health goals," says the study's lead author Laura Nabors, PhD, a professor in UC's School of Human Services in the College of Education, Criminal Justice, and Human Services.
Advertisement


Nabors, and a team of UC faculty, undergraduates and graduate students and a disability researcher at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, oversaw a nutrition and exercise instructional program that involved 17 participants and guardians. Over the course of a year, the team and participants met weekly (either in person or online during COVID-19 lockdowns) and were provided lessons on healthy eating and exercise.

The lessons focused on MyPlate (the U.S. Department of Agriculture's revised version of the food pyramid), portion sizes, vitamins and minerals in foods and learning to eat less of unhealthy food groups. Exercise lessons featured information about the importance of exercise, introduction to different types of exercise and knowledge about how exercise benefits the body. UC staff completed implementation logs and the height and weight of participants were examined at regular intervals. Parents completed surveys and participants completed group interviews to assess program impact.
Advertisement

The results, published in Advances in Neurodevelopmental Disorders, were that two participants lost a significant amount of weight and others maintained their weight during the study. Participants and parents were satisfied with the program and reported knowledge and behavior change.

Meeting with the participants and parents and gaining their support, Nabors says, also provided knowledge for the team and helped to involve UC students in goal selection and achievement of goals selected by participants.

"Not every week was positive, some individuals struggled to communicate with us and/or their guardians. Just like every person, we have our good days and bad days," notes study co-author Abby Overstreet who was in her junior year as a health education and promotion major at UC when the study took place. As part of the study team, Overstreet helped create the weekly lessons and followed up with the individuals to check their progress. "Making changes to be healthier is a challenge for anyone, but with a little encouragement, they would eventually complete their goals," says Overstreet, now a senior.

"Young adults, in this case those with ASD and ID, are more likely to get healthy if they are able to eat healthy foods they like and exercise in ways they enjoy," says Kara Ayers, PhD, associate director of UC's Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities and a researcher with Cincinnati Children's Division of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics. v Co-author Christina Carnahan, PhD, an associate professor of special education in the UC School of Education, worked with the team on how best to communicate the weekly lessons to participants.

"Dr. Carnahan's guidance on communication strategies was invaluable, ensuring health messages reached our audience," says Nabors.

While the findings are preliminary, and research using control groups and assessing change in weight and behaviors over time are needed, the team concluded that intervention, overall, resulted in improved knowledge and health behaviors.

Source: Newswise
Advertisement
<< Algae Help Fight Coronavirus
Behavioral Care Helps Patients Recover Faster from Surgery >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Intellectual disability Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD) 

Recommended Reading
Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and ......
Gene Tied to Physical and Intellectual Disabilities in Children Discovered
Gene Tied to Physical and Intellectual Disabilities in Children Discovered
Rare variants in the gene DDX6 are linked to a significant disruption in the development of the ......
Quiz on Autism
Quiz on Autism
It is difficult to distinguish between the myths and facts where autism is concerned. Test your ......
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to pee...
Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD)
Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD)
Stereotypic movement disorder (SMD) is a motor disorder, associated with neurodevelopmental conditio...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close