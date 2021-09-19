About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Study Says 1 in 2 South Asians Concerned About the Damage Smartphones Causes to Wellbeing

by Colleen Fleiss on September 19, 2021 at 11:27 PM

Study Says 1 in 2 South Asians Concerned About the Damage Smartphones Causes to Wellbeing
56% of South Asians are really concerned about the impact of Internet and smartphone use on their health and well-being, reveals a new survey from Saudi-based cultural institute, Ithra.

According to Ithra's survey, the overwhelming majority (88 per cent) of respondents worldwide agree that technology can be a great force for progress, with the key benefits including access to news, connectivity and freedom. 74 per cent South Asians say technology plays an even more pivotal role as it helps create and generate professional opportunities. The study in partnership with ASDA'A demonstrates tangible wellbeing concerns.
Advertisement


Many of these benefits were brought to the fore by the COVID-19 outbreak, with 64 per cent global audiences crediting technology with having helped combat the pandemic. The outcome, however, is that almost everyone (91 per cent) are spending more time online as a result.

Despite this underlying positivity, Ithra's findings highlight significant concerns about the damaging effects of unchecked access. In terms of relationships, 42 per cent of respondents believe technology reduces time spent with loved ones, and over a third (37 per cent) blame it for blurring the lines between work and social lives.
Advertisement

Turning to technology's impact on health, half (44 per cent) of all people say they are concerned. Respondents in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia appear most worried, with 74 per cent and 56 per cent respectively fearing the negative consequences of the Internet on wellbeing, compared to only 27 per cent in Europe and Central Asia. Consistently with the group's increased device usage, younger people are experiencing more physical symptoms than their elders: 50 per cent of Gen Z respondents complain of tiredness, poor sleep and headaches as a result of digital consumption.

Close to one third (60 per cent) of South Asian respondents are spending more time online than they would like to. 41 per cent of global respondents admit to getting withdrawal symptoms without access to their devices. Sleep deprivation is also a significant issue, with 51 per cent of respondents skipping sleep every week, and one in four daily, due to use of technology.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Behavioral Care Helps Patients Recover Faster from Surgery
Drug Targets for Memory Enhancement >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
QUALITY OF LIFE Importance Tools for Measuring HRQOL Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Internet Addiction Disorder
Internet Addiction Disorder
Internet addiction disorder is of 3 types, excessive gaming, sexual preoccupations and email / text ...
Five Practical Ways to Avoid Technology Addiction
Five Practical Ways to Avoid Technology Addiction
About 80 percent of people spend up to 4 hours daily of leisure time on technology. Learn more ......
End Smartphone Addiction by Going on a Digital Detox
End Smartphone Addiction by Going on a Digital Detox
Smartphone addiction: Are you a cellphone addict? Habitual smartphone use can be ended by avoiding ...
Smartphone Addiction may Increase Your Loneliness, Anxiety, Depression
Smartphone Addiction may Increase Your Loneliness, Anxiety, Depression
A team of researchers at San Fransico State University reveal that addiction to mobile phones can .....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close