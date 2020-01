Beat Hypertension: Lingonberry Juice may Lower High Blood Pressure

Epidemiological studies have shown that polyphenol-rich food reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Lingonberry, bilberry, cranberry and blackcurrant are excellent sources of polyphenols.In her doctoral thesis, Anne Kivimäki, MSc (Food Science) investigated the cardiovascular effects of cold-pressed lingonberry juice, cranberry juice and blackcurrant juice as drinking fluid for 8-10 weeks on genetically hypertensive rats (SHR).Diluted lingonberry juice significantly lowered high blood pressure while juice that contained more polyphenols improved impaired blood vessel function to the level of healthy vessels. The juice did not prevent the age-related elevation of blood pressure typical to the hypertensive animal strain.Lingonberry juice prevented the expression of genes associated with low-grade inflammation in the aorta. The effect of other berry juices was less marked.Underlying the effect is probably the reduction of low-grade inflammation as well as mechanisms related to the renin-angiotensin system, a central regulator of blood pressure, and the availability of nitric oxide, a local endothelial vasodilating factor."These experimental findings need evidence from comparative clinical studies on healthy individuals with slightly elevated blood pressure who, at this point, have been given nutritional and lifestyle guidance instead of drug therapy. Lingonberry juice is no substitute for medication, but it is a good dietary supplement," Kivimäki says.Source: Eurekalert