medindia

Beat Hypertension: Lingonberry Juice may Lower High Blood Pressure

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 6, 2020 at 3:41 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drinking lingonberry juice can ultimately lower your blood pressure naturally, reports a new study.

An experimental study found that long-term consumption of lingonberry juice lowers high blood pressure and improves the function of blood vessels.
Beat Hypertension: Lingonberry Juice may Lower High Blood Pressure
Beat Hypertension: Lingonberry Juice may Lower High Blood Pressure

At some point in their lives, many people develop elevated blood pressure, even hypertension and functional disturbances in blood vessels related to low-grade inflammation. In addition to drug therapies, nutrition has a key role in the management of these disorders.

Show Full Article


Epidemiological studies have shown that polyphenol-rich food reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Lingonberry, bilberry, cranberry and blackcurrant are excellent sources of polyphenols.

In her doctoral thesis, Anne Kivimäki, MSc (Food Science) investigated the cardiovascular effects of cold-pressed lingonberry juice, cranberry juice and blackcurrant juice as drinking fluid for 8-10 weeks on genetically hypertensive rats (SHR).

Diluted lingonberry juice significantly lowered high blood pressure while juice that contained more polyphenols improved impaired blood vessel function to the level of healthy vessels. The juice did not prevent the age-related elevation of blood pressure typical to the hypertensive animal strain.

Lingonberry juice prevented the expression of genes associated with low-grade inflammation in the aorta. The effect of other berry juices was less marked.

Underlying the effect is probably the reduction of low-grade inflammation as well as mechanisms related to the renin-angiotensin system, a central regulator of blood pressure, and the availability of nitric oxide, a local endothelial vasodilating factor.

"These experimental findings need evidence from comparative clinical studies on healthy individuals with slightly elevated blood pressure who, at this point, have been given nutritional and lifestyle guidance instead of drug therapy. Lingonberry juice is no substitute for medication, but it is a good dietary supplement," Kivimäki says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Lingonberries Could Prevent Weight Gain

Lingonberries could help prevent weight gain in people with a high-fat diet, say Swedish scientists in a new study.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Home Remedies for High Blood Pressure / Hypertension

Home remedies offer you herbal and natural methods to treat high blood pressure or hypertension. Follow these simple and natural remedies to lower or control high blood pressure.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood PressureThalassemiaDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideStrokeQuiz on HypertensionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure and Herbs
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Diet Linked with Mental Health - New Evidence

Mediterranean Diet May Protect Kidney Health of Transplant Recipients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive