Battle of the Brain Theories: Where Does Consciousness Begin?

Conscious experience may emerge from the brain's sensory regions, challenging long-standing theories that spotlight the prefrontal cortex.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Adversarial testing of global neuronal workspace and integrated information theories of consciousness



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Turns out, the back of your brain might be doing the real thinking! #consciousness #medindia ’

Turns out, the back of your brain might be doing the real thinking! #consciousness #medindia ’

Advertisements

Great Consciousness Showdown

Advertisements

Visual Cortex Takes Center Stage

Advertisements

Rethinking the Brain’s Role in Awareness

Adversarial testing of global neuronal workspace and integrated information theories of consciousness - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-08888-1)