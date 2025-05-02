Age Is Just a Number-But Your Brain Might Already Know How Biological Age Predicts Dementia Risk.

Biological age, not just the candles on your cake, may hold the key to your brain’s health and dementia risk.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Biological age in healthy elderly predicts agingâ€‘related diseases including dementia



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

People who “age faster” biologically have up to 61% higher dementia risk—even if they’re the same age on paper. #brainhealth #medindia’

People who “age faster” biologically have up to 61% higher dementia risk—even if they’re the same age on paper. #brainhealth #medindia’

Advertisements

Biological Age vs Chronological Age

Advertisements

How Environment and Lifestyle Accelerate Brain Aging

Advertisements

Perceived Aging and Cognitive Decline

Biological age in healthy elderly predicts aging‑related diseases including dementia- (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34354164/)