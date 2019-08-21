medindia

Banning Hospital Ads may Increase Patient Readmission

by Iswarya on  August 21, 2019 at 11:59 AM Hospital News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients are positively influenced by hospital advertising and a blanket ban on hospital advertising can lead to hospital readmissions, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Marketing Science.
Banning Hospital Ads may Increase Patient Readmission
Banning Hospital Ads may Increase Patient Readmission

Should hospital advertising be banned? A few policymakers in Washington, D.C., have recently considered such an action based on a long-standing debate on whether it poses the spread of misinformation, and that it is not an effective or responsible use of an already limited healthcare budget. New research studies the impact of a ban on hospital advertising, and whether those fears are justified.

Show Full Article


Study authors, Tongil "TI" Kim, and Diwas KC both of Emory University believe the results can help guide discussions about legislation pertaining to hospital advertising in the changing landscape of healthcare delivery.

The results show that patients are positively influenced by hospital advertising. Researchers say seeing a television ad for a hospital makes a patient more likely to choose that one.

"There are differences in patient response to ads based on insurance status, medical conditions and demographic factors like age, race, and gender," said Kim, a professor in the Goizueta Business School at Emory. "Older patients and those with more restrictive forms of insurance are less sensitive to ads, while wealthy patients and patients who live far from a hospital are more likely to respond to advertising."

The study looked at 220,000 patient visits between September 2008 and August 2010 in Massachusetts, observing characteristics like hospital type, geographic location, and advertisement dollars spent. But, does that advertising facilitate the spread of misinformation? Is it an effective use of hospital operating funds?

"Our research found that banning hospital advertising can negatively affect population health outcomes by increasing hospital readmissions within 30 days. A blanket ban on hospital advertising can lead to an additional 1.2 hospital readmissions for every 100 hospital discharges," said Kim.

Hospital readmission rate is a measure of hospital quality, and, according to the study, high quality (low readmission) hospitals tend to advertise more. Thus, advertising allows these hospitals to draw and treat more patients, leading to overall population-level quality gains. A ban on advertising would then reduce the number of patients going to those hospitals and hence lower population-level health outcome.

Kim added, "In short, we found that when you inhibit a hospital's ability to attract new patients, you also negatively impact patient flow, and you contribute to an increase in hospital readmissions."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a hospital setting. HAI can be life-threatening and need to be promptly diagnosed and treated. Major causes are bacteria, with fungi and viruses playing a ...

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

Future Generali Insurance

Future Generali is a joint venture between the India based Future Group and the Italy based Generali Group.

Medical Tourism-The Road Ahead

Medical Tourism has become a serious enterprise in India over the last two years. However some hospitals have been practicing it for quite a few years.

What's New on Medindia

Why Does Your Body Reject Your Own Stem Cells?

Home Remedies for Corns

Take Omega-3 Fatty Acid Medications to Control High Triglyceride Levels
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive