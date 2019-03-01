medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Ban on Online Sale of Medicines Lifted by the Madras High Court

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 3, 2019 at 12:47 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Online pharmacies are now allowed to sell drugs and cosmetics. The Madras High Court lifted the ban on Wednesday, staying an earlier order.
Ban on Online Sale of Medicines Lifted by the Madras High Court
Ban on Online Sale of Medicines Lifted by the Madras High Court

A two-member bench of the court said the earlier direction to the Central government to notify the rules governing the online sale of drugs before January 31 continues.

The Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association had filed a case against the sale of drugs by online companies.

According to the Association, online purchases may be convenient, but there exists the risk of unlicensed online outlets selling fake/expired/unapproved medicines.

Reacting to the court order, Pradeep Dadha, Founder and CEO, Netmeds.com in a statement said: "We are happy with the order of the Division Bench of the Madras High Court staying the sale of online medicines till further orders."

"We are extremely grateful for the observations made by bench which validates the work that we have put in for the last three years," said Dadha.

"As part of the observations, the bench recognized that mechanisms are in place to prevent any real abuse of process by the online pharma sector. One of the most pertinent observations made was that the Central Government is not opposed to online pharmacies and is actively putting in place systems for regulating the sales," Dadha said.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

Tips for Parents While Administering Medicines to Children

Administering medications to children can be challenging for parents. Parents need to use strategies or creative ideas to convince the child to take medicine.

Unused and Expired Medications - Why and How to Dispose?

Proper disposal of unused and expired medications through drug disposal programs is the preferred method wherever available.

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if untreated, dry eyes can cause extensive damage to the eyes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity 

What's New on Medindia

Apple Cider Vinegar: The Controversial Health Tonic

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Low-fat New Year Recipes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive