Ayushman Bharat Scheme Helps One Man Get a Heart Operation Done In Uttar Pradesh

by Rishika Gupta on  December 2, 2018 at 12:14 PM Indian Health News
Doctors perform open heart surgery on a 50-year-old man from Manipur under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The operation was performed on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra district, Mukesh Vats said Devendra, 50, from Mainpuri, was the first beneficiary of the project.
Ayushman Bharat Scheme Helps One Man Get a Heart Operation Done In Uttar Pradesh

He was operated in the Pushpanjali Hospital by a team of doctors including Atul Gupta and Dinesh Jain.

Coming from a low-income background, Devendra could not afford the treatment earlier, but the Ayushman Bharat came as a God-sent opportunity for him to lead a better and healthier life.

Source: IANS

