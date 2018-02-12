Ayushman Bharat Scheme Helps One Man Get a Heart Operation Done In Uttar Pradesh

Doctors perform open heart surgery on a 50-year-old man from Manipur under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The operation was performed on Saturday.



Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Agra district, Mukesh Vats said Devendra, 50, from Mainpuri, was the first beneficiary of the project.

He was operated in the Pushpanjali Hospital by a team of doctors including Atul Gupta and Dinesh Jain.



‘Coming from a low-income background, Devendra, a 50-year-old man from Manipur could not afford the treatment earlier, but the Ayushman Bharat scheme helped him.’ Coming from a low-income background, Devendra could not afford the treatment earlier, but the Ayushman Bharat came as a God-sent opportunity for him to lead a better and healthier life.



