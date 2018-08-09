medindia
  Indian Health News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Launch Ayushman Bharat Scheme

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 8, 2018 at 11:30 PM Indian Health News
Ayushman Bharat Scheme will launch Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission from Jharkhand on September 23rd.

"The people of the entire country along with 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand are eagerly awaiting for this historic moment," Das added.
Modi will also lay foundation stone for medical colleges at Koderma and Chaibasa, a Tertiary Cancer Center in Ranchi, restoration and renovation work at Birsa Munda Jail and conservation work at Birsa Munda Museum while golden records (e-cards) will also be distributed among the beneficiaries.

Source: IANS

