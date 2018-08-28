Around 85 Percent Rural and 60 Percent Urban Households to Profit from Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Font : A- A+



Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, J.P. Nadda said that Around 85 percent rural households and 60 percent urban households have been identified by the government that will profit from the Ayushman Bharat National Health Protection Scheme.

Around 85 Percent Rural and 60 Percent Urban Households to Profit from Ayushman Bharat Scheme



The minister said the project had already been started on pilot basis in 16 states and Union Territories to test and help the programme evolve into a reliable, transparent and user-friendly IT system.



‘J.P. Nadda inaugurated the logo for the scheme, renamed as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) which will be started nationwide on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.’ "The government has given total flexibility to the states to choose their modes of implementation among insurance, trust or mixed mode and the Centre is ready to provide the required support. No enrolment is required for beneficiaries, and there is no payment for obtaining services at empanelled hospitals," he said.



According to the health ministry, 29 states and UTs have signed the MoU and have started working on the implementation of the PMJAY. Punjab, Puduchery, Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu are likely to sign for the scheme, whereas Telangana and Odisha have not confirmed it yet.



As per the ministry, the funding for the scheme will be shared - 60:40 for all states and UTs with their legislature, 90:10 in northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand and 100 percent Central funding for UTs without a legislature.



Under the scheme, Rs 5 lakh per family every year will be borne by the center which approximately covers 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families entitled under Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data with no cap on family size or age.



Source: IANS The minister said the project had already been started on pilot basis in 16 states and Union Territories to test and help the programme evolve into a reliable, transparent and user-friendly IT system."The government has given total flexibility to the states to choose their modes of implementation among insurance, trust or mixed mode and the Centre is ready to provide the required support. No enrolment is required for beneficiaries, and there is no payment for obtaining services at empanelled hospitals," he said.According to the health ministry, 29 states and UTs have signed the MoU and have started working on the implementation of the PMJAY. Punjab, Puduchery, Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu are likely to sign for the scheme, whereas Telangana and Odisha have not confirmed it yet.As per the ministry, the funding for the scheme will be shared - 60:40 for all states and UTs with their legislature, 90:10 in northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand and 100 percent Central funding for UTs without a legislature.Under the scheme, Rs 5 lakh per family every year will be borne by the center which approximately covers 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families entitled under Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data with no cap on family size or age.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement